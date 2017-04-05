Mercedes launches special edition S-class

S-class Connoisseur’s Edition comes with additional features such as executive rear seat and Night View Assist Plus.

Mercedes today expanded the S-class range in India with the launch of a special edition called the S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ at a price of Rs 1.21 crore for the S350d and Rs 1.32 crore for the S400 (all prices, ex-showroom, Pune).

The Connoisseur’s Edition is more luxurious than the regular S-class and offers additional comfort features such as executive rear seat behind the front passenger, which now reclines up to 43.5 degrees – up XX degrees from the standard car – along with thigh support, air-balance perfume package with air ionization (offered in the Mercedes-Maybach range) and three-stage memory function for front seats (new only in S350d).

Safety features in the special edition S-class have also been improved as it now gets Night View Assist Plus, which highlights pedestrians and larger animals after dark for improved driving safety. The system illuminates the road ahead with two anti-dazzle infrared lamps and highlights the objects on the road in the cockpit display as a greyscale image. The spotlight function enables endangered pedestrians to be flashed at several times so that the driver registers them even more quickly and the pedestrians recognize the danger.

Other features in the S-class include a 24-speaker Burmester audio system, massaging, heated and cooled seats, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, adaptive cruise control, full LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof and air suspension according to variants.

Mechanically, the S-class Connoisseur's Edition remains unchanged. The 350d continues to be powered by a 255hp, 2,987cc, six-cylinder diesel engine and the S400 is powered by a 329hp, 2,996cc, six-cylinder petrol engine.

Mercedes' S-class range in India includes the Mercedes Maybach S500 and the S600, S350d, S400, S500 Cabriolet, S63 AMG coupe and the S600 Guard.

