Mercedes launches special edition S-class

S-class Connoisseur’s Edition comes with additional features such as executive rear seat and Night View Assist Plus.

2
photos
Mercedes launches special edition S-class
By Nishant Parekh on Apr 5, 2017

Mercedes today expanded the S-class range in India with the launch of a special edition called the S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ at a price of Rs 1.21 crore for the S350d and Rs 1.32 crore for the S400 (all prices, ex-showroom, Pune).

The Connoisseur’s Edition is more luxurious than the regular S-class and offers additional comfort features such as executive rear seat behind the front passenger, which now reclines up to 43.5 degrees – up XX degrees from the standard car – along with thigh support, air-balance perfume package with air ionization (offered in the Mercedes-Maybach range) and three-stage memory function for front seats (new only in S350d).

Safety features in the special edition S-class have also been improved as it now gets Night View Assist Plus, which highlights pedestrians and larger animals after dark for improved driving safety. The system illuminates the road ahead with two anti-dazzle infrared lamps and highlights the objects on the road in the cockpit display as a greyscale image. The spotlight function enables endangered pedestrians to be flashed at several times so that the driver registers them even more quickly and the pedestrians recognize the danger.

Other features in the S-class include a 24-speaker Burmester audio system, massaging, heated and cooled seats, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, adaptive cruise control, full LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof and air suspension according to variants.

Mechanically, the S-class Connoisseur's Edition remains unchanged. The 350d continues to be powered by a 255hp, 2,987cc, six-cylinder diesel engine and the S400 is powered by a 329hp, 2,996cc, six-cylinder petrol engine.

Mercedes' S-class range in India includes the Mercedes Maybach S500 and the S600, S350d, S400, S500 Cabriolet, S63 AMG coupe and the S600 Guard.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  mercedes sclass
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Mercedes launches special edition S-class
S-class Connoisseur’s Edition comes with additional features such as...
1 hour ago   2 pictures
Hyundai i20 to get more features
Hyundai to add dual-tone exterior and interior colour options to the i20;...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, GLC 63 Coupe revealed
The models take direct aim at the Porsche Macan Turbo; powered by...
2 hours ago   5 pictures
Toyota recalls Corolla in India over airbag issue
Company says 23,157 units of the Corolla Altis, manufactured between January...
3 hours ago   1 picture
India Baja rally to kick off on April 7
The second edition of the rally will be held in Jaisalmer; will be first...
4 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  68%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  16%
TOTAL VOTES: 2873

Vote now
View previous Polls »