Mercedes F1 appoints James Allison as technical director

The former Ferrari technical director will join Mercedes on March 1 to head the team’s technical organisation.

1
photo
Mercedes F1 appoints James Allison as technical director
Feb 16, 2017

Ex-Ferrari chief James Allison is all set to join the Mercedes Formula 1 team as its technical director. This news comes just a one month after the world champion team announced the departure of executive director (technical), Paddy Lowe, who has now moved to Williams.

Allison had been out of work since leaving Ferrari last July, having spent three years at Maranello. He will join Mercedes on March 1 to head up the technical organisation and will report directly to team boss Toto Wolff, while Lowe worked alongside Wolff.

Mercedes' structure also includes Aldo Costa (engineering director), Mark Ellis (performance director), Rob Thomas (chief operating officer) and Geoff Willis (technology director).

“I am very excited to be getting back to work after this time away from the sport," said Allison.

"It's a massive privilege to be given the trust of a position in a team that has done so spectacularly well in the past three seasons. I am really looking forward to playing my part in helping Mercedes go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff added: "I am delighted to welcome James to Mercedes and am looking forward to working with him. It wasn't an easy task to find the right personality who can strengthen our experienced group of engineers, give our talented young team members the space to develop and also bring his vision to this role. James is a sharp engineer; I think we have found the perfect guy and the right fit with our senior leaders."

