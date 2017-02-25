Mercedes-AMG reveals three new special models

All three limited-edition models feature unique colour and trim combinations, and an extended range of standard equipment.

Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a trio of new limited-edition models to celebrate the performance division’s 50th anniversary.

Set to make an appearance at the Geneva motor show, the line-up includes the GT C Roadster Edition 50, the C63 Cabriolet and C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, as well as the C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition. All feature unique colour and trim combinations along with individual design touches and an extended range of standard equipment over their standard siblings.

The rear-wheel drive GT C Roadster Edition 50 will be produced in a limited run of 500. It comes with the standard GT C Roadster’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that is capable of delivering 557hp, and can be ordered in one of two unique paint finishes: grey magno or design cashmere white. The new soft top also receives darkened chromed exterior elements as well as darkened forged alloy wheels.

The interior features a combination of black and silver leather for the seats and centre console together with touches from AMG’s existing Interior Night Package, with the steering wheel spokes, shift paddles and door sill panels in black. The contrasting colour theme is continued with silver seat belts and black chrome trim elements. The head rests are also embossed with the words “GT Edition 50”.

The rear-wheel drive C63 Cabriolet and C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition are even more exclusive, with AMG confirming plans for a limited run of no more than 150. Retaining the standard C63’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with either 466hp or 510hp, the open top duo feature a fabric hood in blue – a colour that is also found within the front bumper, wheel caps on the standard 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels and within the rear diffuser. Two exterior paint finishes are offered: design cashmere white magno and design selenite grey magno.

The third of AMG’s new limited volume edition models, the four-wheel drive C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition, are distinguished by a number of altered exterior elements, including a black diamond themed grille as well as black trim strips on the front splitter, side sills and rear valence panel. They also receive standard matte black 19-inch alloy wheels with high-gloss rim flanges.

The C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition are both powered by AMG’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing the same 367hp as the standard C43 4Matic Coupe and Cabriolet.

