Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, GLC 63 Coupe revealed

The models take direct aim at the Porsche Macan Turbo; powered by AMG’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4Matic+ and GLC 63 Coupe 4Matic models have been revealed ahead of a public debut at the upcoming 2017 New York motor show.

Powering both models is the same version of AMG’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine used in the C 63 4Matic and C 63 4Matic estate, tuned to deliver 475hp and 649Nm of torque in standard guise. With added turbocharger boost pressure, it provides an additional 34hp and 50Nm of torque in a pair of headlining 'S' models, which boast 510hp and 670Nm.

The powered-up twins take direct aim at the Porsche Macan Turbo. They receive AMG’s new Panamericana grille treatment that was first introduced on the GT R as part of a series of exterior styling elements that help to visually differentiate them from lesser GLC and GLC Coupe models, including AMG’s own GLC 43 and GLC 43 Coupe.

The distinctive grille, housing vertical slats and Mercedes-Benz’s signature three-pointed star, is incorporated in a uniquely styled front bumper closely resembling the one used by the new E 63 and E 63 Estate. Further changes include wider black-plastic flares within the wheel arches, 'V8 Turbo' badges along the flanks, wider sills underneath the doors, and a new rear bumper housing an integrated diffuser element and four trapezoidal shaped, chromed exhaust pipes.

Changes inside correspond with those seen on the C 63 twins, with unique instrument graphics, a flat-bottom steering wheel, AMG sport seats and various AMG-specific controls within the centre console.

The new GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe come as standard with the newer nine-speed variant of the wet clutch equipped transmission. Both cars also adopt the latest version of AMG’s 4Matic four-wheel-drive system.

Following the lead of other recent new AMG models, the new GLC 63 models receive a so-called Dynamic Select system that provides standard models with the four different driving modes – Comfort, Eco, Sport and Sport Plus. The top-of-the-line ‘S’ models also receive a fifth mode – Race.

AMG is yet to provide official acceleration figures for the models, though insiders at its headquarters in Affalterbach hint at a 0-100kph sprint time of around 4.0sec in ‘S’ guise. By comparison, Porsche claims a 0-100ph time of 4.4sec for the Macan Turbo optioned with the new Performance Package, while the BMW X3 M40i boasts a claimed 0-100kph sprint time of 4.9sec. As with its rivals, Mercedes-AMG confirms a limited top speed of 250kph for its latest models.

Underpinning the cars is a suspension system that combines the four-link arrangement from the C 63 4Matic and C 63 4Matic Estate at the front, with the multi-link setup from the E 63 4Matic+ and E 63 4Matic+ Estate at the rear. Also included is an AMG-tuned version of Mercedes-Benz’s three-chamber Air Body Control system offering three levels of damping stiffness – Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus.

At its international market launch, an Edition 1 model will be offered with a unique combination of equipment which includes a night pack with black details on the car’s exterior, matte black 21-inch alloys and a spoiler. Inside there’s nappa leather, a performance steering wheel and carbon-fibre trim.

Take a closer look at the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 siblings in our image gallery.

