Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic to launch in India in 2018

Sporty AMG E43 is powered by a 401hp, 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. It will only be available in regular wheelbase form.

1
photo
Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic to launch in India in 2018
By Nikhil Bhatia on Mar 25, 2017

Mercedes-Benz India will add some spice to the new E-Class line-up with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic version in early 2018. The car will feature a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol motor pumping out 401hp and an enormous 520Nm of torque. Power will be channeled to all-four-wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Mercedes claims that the new E43 is capable of sprinting from 0-100kph in 4.6 seconds with top speed restricted to 250kph.

Unlike the locally assembled long-wheelbase E-Class sedans, the E43 will be brought into India as a full import and will also have the distinction of being the only standard wheelbase version of the new E-Class in our market. There is a possibility that the E43 will also be the sportiest of the E-Class sedans to be available in India - Mercedes-Benz officials are believed to be so far undecided on the launch of the full-blown 571hp E 63 in India. As it is, the ’43’ nomenclature models like the E43 sit between the regular Mercedes range and full-fledged AMG versions. For reference, the ‘43’ model line is to Mercedes what M Sport and S are to BMW and Audi, respectively.

The sporting intent of the E43 won’t be limited to just the engine with a sports suspension with adjustable dampers and larger brakes to handle the power also part of the package. Styling too will be sportier with a more aggressive body kit, large AMG wheels, a quad exhaust at the rear and AMG lettering on the brake calipers.

The sportier theme will carry on inside the car too. Sculpted sports seats, a flat-bottom steering, fully-digital instruments (the regular E-Class in India uses analog dials) and the option of sportier trim will be on offer. 

The E43 could also be relatively well priced. It is expected the E43 will cost in the region of Rs 85 lakh (estimated ex-showroom) or roughly Rs 10 lakh more than the smaller C43. 

Prior to the arrival of the E43, Mercedes will launch the updated AMG GT S Coupe in the country around Diwali this year with the model featuring some cosmetic changes and added power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood. Alongside the updated GT S, Mercedes will also launch the new GT Convertible. However unlike the Coupe, the roadster will come in the standard GT guise and will be powered by a 470hp iteration of the Coupe’s V8.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  mercedes eclass, eclass amg, mercedesamg e43

About the author...

Nikhil Bhatia

Recent articles by Nikhil :
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic to launch in India in 2018
Sporty AMG E43 is powered by a 401hp, 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine....
39 minutes ago   1 picture
Hamilton beats Vettel to Australian GP pole
Bottas and Raikkonen make up row two of the grid.
2 hours ago   1 picture
2017 VW Touareg spied undisguised
New spy picture of the five-seat Touareg reveals the car's full front-end...
3 hours ago   1 picture
New Kawasaki Z900, Z650, Ninja 650 and Ninja 300 launched
The Z900 and the Z650 are new additions to the Kawasaki range; Ninja 650...
4 hours ago   6 pictures
Bajaj and Kawasaki officially end alliance from April 1, 2017
Probiking showrooms will no longer sell or service Kawasaki's CKD bikes...
4 hours ago   2 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  67%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 2282

Vote now
View previous Polls »