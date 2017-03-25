Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic to launch in India in 2018

Sporty AMG E43 is powered by a 401hp, 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. It will only be available in regular wheelbase form.

Share Tweet 106 views

Mercedes-Benz India will add some spice to the new E-Class line-up with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic version in early 2018. The car will feature a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol motor pumping out 401hp and an enormous 520Nm of torque. Power will be channeled to all-four-wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Mercedes claims that the new E43 is capable of sprinting from 0-100kph in 4.6 seconds with top speed restricted to 250kph.

Unlike the locally assembled long-wheelbase E-Class sedans, the E43 will be brought into India as a full import and will also have the distinction of being the only standard wheelbase version of the new E-Class in our market. There is a possibility that the E43 will also be the sportiest of the E-Class sedans to be available in India - Mercedes-Benz officials are believed to be so far undecided on the launch of the full-blown 571hp E 63 in India. As it is, the ’43’ nomenclature models like the E43 sit between the regular Mercedes range and full-fledged AMG versions. For reference, the ‘43’ model line is to Mercedes what M Sport and S are to BMW and Audi, respectively.

The sporting intent of the E43 won’t be limited to just the engine with a sports suspension with adjustable dampers and larger brakes to handle the power also part of the package. Styling too will be sportier with a more aggressive body kit, large AMG wheels, a quad exhaust at the rear and AMG lettering on the brake calipers.

The sportier theme will carry on inside the car too. Sculpted sports seats, a flat-bottom steering, fully-digital instruments (the regular E-Class in India uses analog dials) and the option of sportier trim will be on offer.

The E43 could also be relatively well priced. It is expected the E43 will cost in the region of Rs 85 lakh (estimated ex-showroom) or roughly Rs 10 lakh more than the smaller C43.

Prior to the arrival of the E43, Mercedes will launch the updated AMG GT S Coupe in the country around Diwali this year with the model featuring some cosmetic changes and added power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood. Alongside the updated GT S, Mercedes will also launch the new GT Convertible. However unlike the Coupe, the roadster will come in the standard GT guise and will be powered by a 470hp iteration of the Coupe’s V8.

Share Tweet 106 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus