McLaren reveals 2017 F1 car with new livery

The Honda-powered MCL32 receives an all-new black, orange and white livery

2
photos
McLaren reveals 2017 F1 car with new livery
Feb 24, 2017

McLaren has revealed the Honda-powered MCL32 Formula 1 car that it will race during the 2017 season.

Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne pulled off the covers to reveal an all-new black, orange and white livery during a presentation at the McLaren Technology Centre.

The change in livery follows the departure of long-time chief Ron Dennis at the end of last year and as part of a freshening up of its brand image by new executive director Zak Brown.

"I think it's a beautiful piece of art," said Brown. "We went through a variety of designs and ultimately this was in response to fans – we had so much outreach from fans saying 'we want to have some orange'."

After languishing in ninth in the constructors' championship in the first year of its Honda reunion in 2015, McLaren moved up to sixth last year.

Improvements in reliability and performance from Honda, coupled with a chassis McLaren believed was one of the best on the grid, enabled the alliance to fight towards the front of the midfield.

Both parties are expecting a further step forward for 2017.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autosport. All rights reserved.
See more about:  mclaren f1 car, 2017 mclaren f1 car
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
McLaren reveals 2017 F1 car with new livery
The Honda-powered MCL32 receives an all-new black, orange and white livery
9 minutes ago   2 pictures
Latest discounts on petrol Marutis
Dealers across the country are offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on most...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Ferrari’s SF70H 2017 F1 car breaks cover
Ferrari has chosen to return to a fully red livery, ditching the additional...
2 hours ago   3 pictures
Renault Kwid 1.0 MT, AMT now available in RxL trim
Renault Kwid 1.0 MT RxL costs around Rs 22,000 more than 799cc RxL model;...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Toyota recalls Mirai to update software glitch
The glitch could cause the drivetrain voltage to increase maximum limits and...
9 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  20%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  55%
TOTAL VOTES: 2405

Vote now
View previous Polls »