McLaren previews F1-inspired hyper-GT

The three-seat model will bring hybrid tech back to a McLaren road car for the first time since the P1; to get new chassis.

McLaren has previewed the styling of its upcoming hyper-GT – a three-seat homage to the F1 road car.

The new model will eclipse the P1 as the most powerful road-legal McLaren yet when it arrives internationally in 2019 and will slot into the company’s Ultimate Series — the range-topping tier for its most exclusive models. Codenamed BP23, the car will also bring hybrid technology back to a McLaren road car for the first time since the P1, ahead of a roll-out of similar technology across its mainstream models in 2020.

The BP23 will introduce elements of McLaren’s next-generation carbon-fibre structure, which is expected to enable McLaren to build more diverse and distinctive models. The new structure will lose the fixed ‘hard points’ and distance between bulkheads of the current Monocell and Monocage structures. “It’s going to evolve,” said McLaren boss Mike Flewitt. “It’s lighter and stronger and there are more opportunities for different forms and packaging.”

Only 106 examples of the new model will be made, and McLaren has already written to all 106 customers whose applications to buy the car were successful. The company has also shown them the first image of the car, a view of the rear that shows off the coupé-only BP23’s super-slippery shape. A coupé is considered by McLaren to be the only body style that suits its Ultimate Series GT car.

Powering the BP23 will be a combination of McLaren’s new twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and electric propulsion, resulting in a total output of 916hp. Flewitt said, “If you think that the base engine that went into the P1 has now developed into the 4.0-litre in the 720S, then that side [of the powertrain] will clearly evolve.” Flewitt also confirmed the BP23 will use a higher-performing battery pack than the P1.

Flewitt said the BP23 will be a totally different proposition from the P1. Whereas the P1 was pitched as the ultimate sports car, the BP23 will be all about supreme levels of on-road performance and usability. It will be an “incredible road car,” according to Flewitt, rather than being designed to lap a circuit quickly. This means the suspension and aerodynamics will be optimised for covering long distances quickly and in comfort, and not compromised by a need to perform on a track.

