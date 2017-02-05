Maserati Ghibli facelift to debut in 2018

The four-door BMW 5-series rival will sport restyled bumpers, a new front grille and more trim levels.

1
photo
Maserati Ghibli facelift to debut in 2018

Maserati Ghibli.

Feb 5, 2017

The Maserati Ghibli will be facelifted internationally in 2018 with light visual updates and new trim levels.

The camouflaged development car spotted reveals that the BMW 5-series and Mercedes E-class rival will get restyled bumpers at both ends and a new front grille.

Little change is expected inside because the model was recently updated with a new infotainment system and dashboard design. However, the trim levels are likely to be revised to match those offered in the larger Quattroporte.

Like its sibling, the Ghibli will gain GranLusso and GranSport trims, which will replace the current car’s Luxury and Sport trims.

The car’s 3.0-litre V6 diesel and petrol powertrains were recently given extra power, so will most probably arrive unchanged for 2018. The diesel now produces 275hp, while the petrol offers up to 410hp and can accelerate the car from 0-100 in 5sec.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maserati ghibli
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Maserati Ghibli.
Trending Now
Latest News
Maserati Ghibli facelift to debut in 2018
The four-door BMW 5-series rival will sport restyled bumpers, a new front...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Mumbai to host Indian Grand Prix of the Seas from March 3-5, 2017
To be held along the shoreline of Marine Drive, the race will see seven...
3 hours ago   1 picture
New Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate revealed ahead of Geneva
The new Estate makes use of the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine...
5 hours ago   3 pictures
2019 Porsche 911 to do away with naturally aspirated engines
The next 911 models will exclusively use turbocharged six-cylinder engines;...
1 day 1 hour ago   1 picture
FMSCI announces 2016 motorsport awards
Five time national rally champion and reigning APRC Champion Gaurav Gill...
1 day 2 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  24%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  52%
TOTAL VOTES: 1268

Vote now
View previous Polls »