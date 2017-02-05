Maserati Ghibli facelift to debut in 2018

The four-door BMW 5-series rival will sport restyled bumpers, a new front grille and more trim levels.

Maserati Ghibli.

The Maserati Ghibli will be facelifted internationally in 2018 with light visual updates and new trim levels.

The camouflaged development car spotted reveals that the BMW 5-series and Mercedes E-class rival will get restyled bumpers at both ends and a new front grille.

Little change is expected inside because the model was recently updated with a new infotainment system and dashboard design. However, the trim levels are likely to be revised to match those offered in the larger Quattroporte.

Like its sibling, the Ghibli will gain GranLusso and GranSport trims, which will replace the current car’s Luxury and Sport trims.

The car’s 3.0-litre V6 diesel and petrol powertrains were recently given extra power, so will most probably arrive unchanged for 2018. The diesel now produces 275hp, while the petrol offers up to 410hp and can accelerate the car from 0-100 in 5sec.

