Maruti’s Kwid rival set for 2018 Auto Expo debut

All-new cross-hatchback with SUV cues in the works; will be an additional model in the line-up.

1
photo
Maruti&#8217;s Kwid rival set for 2018 Auto Expo debut

The new cross-hatch will replace the Alto K10. Suzuki Crosshiker concept shown. (Image used for representation)>

Feb 14, 2017

The Renault Kwid has made one of the biggest splashes in the Indian automotive scenario in recent times. This entry-level hatchback has captured many a customer's fancy and wallet with its SUV-inspired styling and accessible pricing, thus becoming a regular on the India's top ten bestselling vehicles list. In the process, it has attained a large chunk of market share among the entry-level hatchbacks. The sales numbers speak for themselves, with the Kwid selling an average of 8,812 units per month over the 2016 calendar year.

The Kwid has also eaten into the volumes of market leader Maruti Alto which has seen a sales decline from 20,658 units in September 2015 to 17,351 units in December 2016. This seems to be enough impetus for Maruti Suzuki to sit up and take notice; it has begun work on an all-new hatchback which is likely to hit showrooms sometime sometime next year. This new hatchback will be an all-new model and will not be a direct replacement for the Alto, as reported elsewhere. 

This new cross-hatch will be aimed directly at the Renault Kwid. However, details at the moment are scarce, but it would be safe to predict a higher ground clearance along with an upright SUV-like styling. There is also no news of what’s going to be under the hood of this new model. We expect the familiar range of Maruti engines that include the 800cc and 1.0-litre petrol on duty.

Expect Maruti to unveil this new model at the Auto Expo 2018 sometime early next year.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  new maruti hatchback, marutis kwid rival
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

The new cross-hatch will replace the Alto K10. Suzuki Crosshiker concept shown. (Image used for representation)>
Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti’s Kwid rival set for 2018 Auto Expo debut
All-new cross-hatchback with SUV cues in the works; will be an additional...
49 minutes ago   1 picture
Jehan wins New Zealand Grand Prix
Jehan’s brilliant lights to flag feat makes him the first and only...
7 hours ago   1 picture
New Audi A4 diesel launched at Rs 40.20 lakh
Receives a 15hp bump in power to 190hp and an improved fuel economy of...
14 hours ago   1 picture
Jeep Wrangler petrol launched at Rs 56 lakh
The Wrangler is powered by a 285hp, 3.6-litre Pentastar V6; Grand Cherokee...
15 hours ago   2 pictures
Latvala grabs Toyota's first WRC win since 1999
Latvala inherited the lead when Thierry Neuville crashed out on Saturday's...
18 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1737

Vote now
View previous Polls »