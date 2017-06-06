Maruti to focus on new tech to improve fuel efficiency

India’s largest carmaker will keep investing to curb emissions per vehicle and enhance mileage in future models.

Jun 6, 2017

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is focusing on new technologies to cut emissions per vehicle while enhancing fuel efficiency for its future models. The company said it has been able to bring down the weighted average of CO2 emissions for its entire fleet by nearly 19 percent over a decade since 2007-08.

"Going forward, we will continue our focus on investing in new technologies and strengthen our capability to bring down emissions per vehicle by enhancing fuel efficiency of our cars," CV Raman, executive director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India, said today.

Besides upgrading current engines and transmissions, and making models more aerodynamic to enhance fuel efficiency, the carmaker has also focused on new-generation lightweight platforms, such as the Heartect on which the Baleno and new Dzire models are based, for "safer and more fuel efficient vehicles".

"We work on platform strategy and keep on rationalising them to offer better value to the customers by better fuel efficiency and better performance, which leads to reduction in emissions," Raman added, according to a PTI report.

Commenting on its effort to cut emissions, the company said it has reduced the weighted average of CO2 emissions by around 19 percent for its entire fleet. The company had started the exercise to reduce CO2 emissions from 2005-06 by taking 100 as base for its entire fleet. It came down to 80 in 2016-17 as compared to 98.5 in 2007-08.

Introduction of a mild-hybrid system in mass market vehicles, along with factory fitted CNG system, in vehicles have helped the company offer more eco-friendly vehicles, it added.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire review

