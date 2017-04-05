Maruti S-cross facelift: What to expect

Updated S-Cross gets new front stlying and minor tweaks to its interior.

2
photos
Maruti S-cross facelift: What to expect
By Jaiveer Mehra on Apr 5, 2017

Suzuki unveiled the refreshed S-cross at the Paris motor show last year. The automaker’s premium crossover now gets a more distinctive front end with a new larger upright grille, new headlamps and a new bumper. The rear gets minor cosmetic tweaks as does the cabin with revised upholstery and new trim options. Maruti is planning to bring the refreshed S-cross to India in the coming months and expects that the more crossover-like design of the updated model may boost sales of the its premium offering.

Engines

While the international model received two new turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engines, for India, the facelift will continue to offer the current line-up of 1.3 and 1.6-litre diesel engines. Maruti is also working on a petrol variant for the S-Cross which could be launched with the facelifted model.

Features

In terms of equipment, we can expect features such as the parking camera, Maruti’s Smartplay infotainment system, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, auto climate control, cruise control, etc to be carried forward to the new model, with minor revisions likely to occur across all trim levels

Expected price

The facelifted S-cross could see minor bump in price, but to what extent is unknown.

Launch date

Maruti is expected to be bring the facelift to India in the coming months. The carmaker is also readying an all-new Swift Dzire compact sedan, read more on that here.

Maruti S-Cross facelift photos

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maruti, scross
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti S-cross facelift: What to expect
Updated S-Cross gets new front stlying and minor tweaks to its interior.
1 hour ago   2 pictures
Royal Enfield Himalayan gets fuel injection
Company to sell only 350cc bikes in carburetted form; others will be...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Renault teases next-gen Mégane RS
The future hot hatch is expected to trim several tenths off the current...
3 hours ago   1 picture
Mahindra Scorpio Adventure edition launched at Rs 13.10 lakh
Special-edition Scorpio based on top S10 trim; available in 2WD and 4WD.
15 hours ago   1 picture
Honda Jazz facelift begins testing
Model spotted testing on international roads comes with minor cosmetic updates.
16 hours ago   3 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  68%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  16%
TOTAL VOTES: 2847

Vote now
View previous Polls »