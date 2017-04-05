Maruti S-cross facelift: What to expect

Updated S-Cross gets new front stlying and minor tweaks to its interior.

Suzuki unveiled the refreshed S-cross at the Paris motor show last year. The automaker’s premium crossover now gets a more distinctive front end with a new larger upright grille, new headlamps and a new bumper. The rear gets minor cosmetic tweaks as does the cabin with revised upholstery and new trim options. Maruti is planning to bring the refreshed S-cross to India in the coming months and expects that the more crossover-like design of the updated model may boost sales of the its premium offering.

Engines

While the international model received two new turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engines, for India, the facelift will continue to offer the current line-up of 1.3 and 1.6-litre diesel engines. Maruti is also working on a petrol variant for the S-Cross which could be launched with the facelifted model.

Features

In terms of equipment, we can expect features such as the parking camera, Maruti’s Smartplay infotainment system, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, auto climate control, cruise control, etc to be carried forward to the new model, with minor revisions likely to occur across all trim levels

Expected price

The facelifted S-cross could see minor bump in price, but to what extent is unknown.

Launch date

Maruti is expected to be bring the facelift to India in the coming months. The carmaker is also readying an all-new Swift Dzire compact sedan, read more on that here.

