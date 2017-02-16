Maruti Ertiga limited edition launched at Rs 7.85 lakh

Available in the mid-level VXi and VDi trims, the limited edition car gets additional accessories worth Rs 16,990.

Maruti has launched a limited edition model based on the mid-level V trim of the Ertiga. Priced in the range of Rs 7.85 – 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Ertiga limited edition is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines and gets additional accessories worth Rs 16,990.

New on the limited-edition Ertiga is a maroon paint shade which is not available on the standard model. Apart from the new shade, the car can also be ordered in either white or silver. Other features new to the limited edition, and not available on the standard V trim, include alloy wheels (only available on the Z trim) and an all-black interior (the standard model gets dual-tone).

While standard equipment is the same as that on the regular V trim Ertigas, the accessories package adds in faux wood inserts around the cabin, new dual-tone seats and steering cover, ambient footwell lighting, a front centre armrest and cushion pillows.

Under the hood, the Ertiga limited edition is available with the choice of Maruti’s 1.4-litre K-series petrol or 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that comes equipped with the automaker’s SHVS mild-hybrid system.

The Ertiga rivals the likes of the Honda Mobilio and Renault Lodgy.

