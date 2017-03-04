Maruti Baleno RS vs VW Polo GT TSI: Specifications comparison

Maruti enters the hot-hatch arena with the Baleno RS. Can it take on the segment favourites. We crunch some numbers.

1
photo
Maruti Baleno RS vs VW Polo GT TSI: Specifications comparison
Mar 4, 2017

With the choice of petrol and diesel, a spacious cabin and the peace of mind that comes with a Maruti, the Baleno has the right ingredients for a good family car. Maruti, however, wants to broaden its appeal and in a bid to address the hot hatch market has added a stronger petrol motor. It’s not just any motor with just a bump in power, it's what Maruti calls the Boosterjet that features direct injection and turbocharger. It makes 102hp and 150Nm. The car is labelled the RS and has a dash of added style on the outside too. So on paper how does it stack up against the other hot hatch, the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI? We did some number crunching.

Engine and gearbox

The main highlight of the Baleno RS is the turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which makes a healthy 102hp and 150Nm of torque. These numbers are quite conservative, but the Baleno RS for its size weighs a measly 950kg, which gives it a power to weight ratio of 107.3hp per tonne. What’s interesting is that Maruti is offering the Baleno RS with only a five-speed manual gearbox.

Engine and Gearbox
Maruti Baleno RSVW Polo GT TSI
Engine displacement1.0-litre1.2-litre
Power102hp at 5500rpm105hp at 5000rpm
Torque150Nm at 1700-4500rpm175Nm at 1500-4100rpm
Gearbox5-speed manual7-speed DSG automatic
Power to weight107.3hp per tonne94.67hp per tonne

The Polo GT TSI has a capacity advantage over the Baleno with a bigger 1.2-litre engine. This additional capacity gives it 3hp more power over the Baleno but the torque output is a good 25Nm higher. However, the Polo’s portly 1,109kg kerb weight makes it 159kg heavier than the Baleno. As a result, power to weight ratio at 94.67hp per tonne is not as impressive as the Maruti. Unlike the Baleno, the Polo GT is not available with a manual transmission but gets a high-tech 7-speed dual-clutch auto'box which offers lightning-fast gearshifts.

Bells and whistles

The Baleno is the newer car and more up-to-date on features. It gets Maruti’s 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, reverse camera with parking sensors, automatic climate control, keyless entry-and-go and bi-xenon projector headlamps. The Baleno also comes with two airbags and ABS as standard and all-round disc brakes.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maruti baleno rs, baleno rs, volkswagen polo gt tsi, polo gt tsi, baleno rs vs polo gt tsi
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti Baleno RS vs VW Polo GT TSI: Specifications comparison
Maruti enters the hot-hatch arena with the Baleno RS. Can it take on the...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Maruti Baleno RS launched at Rs 8.69 lakh
Sporty 102hp turbo-petrol version of Maruti’s premium hatch to rival...
14 hours ago   1 picture
Maruti Baleno RS price, features explained
The Baleno RS is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh; available in one fully-loaded trim
14 hours ago   1 picture
New car launches around the corner
Here's a look at some of the new car launches and unveilings in the coming...
15 hours ago   1 picture
Thierry Lespiaucq to head VW Passenger Cars India
Current director Michael Mayer will head sales and marketing in China, VW's...
20 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  9%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  68%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  3%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  20%
TOTAL VOTES: 721

Vote now
View previous Polls »