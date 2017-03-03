Maruti Baleno RS price, features explained

The Baleno RS is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh; available in one fully-loaded trim

Maruti has launched the Baleno RS in India at a price tag of Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A rival to the likes of the Polo GT TSI, the RS is a sportier derivative of the standard Baleno which has proven to be a big hit among Indian hatchback buyers. The RS comes in one fully-loaded trim and sits atop the Baleno line-up as the new range-topping variant.

Tweaked bumpers at the front and rear give the Baleno RS a sportier look, separating the model from its less powerful siblings; and a revised mesh-designed grille and blacked-out alloy wheels complete that sporting look. Overall, the model is quite close to the concept shown at the Auto Expo last year.

Maruti Baleno RS engine details

The biggest talking point about the hatchback is the introduction of an all-new turbocharged petrol engine. The Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine developing 102hp and 150Nm of torque. It's a detuned version of the motor currently on offer on the Baleno in international markets that develops 111hp. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with no option for an automatic as of now. It also features disc brakes at all four corners. The Baleno RS tips the scales at a slightly heavier 950kg as opposed to the standard Baleno that weighs 935kg for the petrol CVT model.

Maruti Baleno RS equipment

As mentioned above, the Baleno RS is available in one fully-loaded trim only. Key features on offer are:

Automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Dual airbags and ABS

Disc brakes on all four wheels

SmartPlay infotainment system with navigation

Reverse camera and parking sensors

Electric adjust and folding wing mirrors with indicators

Tilt and telescopic adjust steering

Push button start

