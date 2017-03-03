Maruti Baleno RS launched at Rs 8.69 lakh

Sporty 102hp turbo-petrol version of Maruti’s premium hatch to rival VW Polo GT TSI; available exclusively in top-spec Alpha trim.

Maruti has just launched the Baleno RS at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking the introduction of not just the company’s most powerful current petrol model, but also its first foray into turbocharged petrol engines in India.

The engine in question is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol that produces 102hp and 150Nm of torque and falls under Suzuki’s new ‘Boosterjet’ range of forced-induction petrol motors. These power outputs make it the most powerful engine in the Baleno range, although the torque output falls a little short of the Baleno diesel’s 190Nm. It’s also worth noting that, at 950kg, the RS weighs a bit more than the car equipped with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, even though this is a smaller-displacement motor with one less cylinder. However, it is still an incredibly low weight for a car of this size and, as we’ve seen with the regular versions, this factor makes for some seriously peppy performance, so it’s likely that the RS will offer even more.

In most other respects, the Baleno RS is identical to the standard car. On the outside, certain elements are coloured black, like the alloy wheels and even the headlamp housings. There are very subtle 'skirts' or sill extensions under the doors and front bumper. Since it will be sold exclusively in the top-spec Alpha trim, the equipment list remains the same and includes goodies like automatic projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, auto climate control, dual airbags, ABS and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with navigation and Apple CarPlay.

Although there is no direct rival for the Maruti Baleno RS, the closest competitor is the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI, which has similar outputs from its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; the major difference being that the Maruti uses only a five-speed manual gearbox, while the Volkswagen uses only a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. There is also the Fiat Abarth Punto which does uses a manual, but its 145hp power output is significantly higher.

As with the regular Baleno, the RS model will be sold exclusively through Maruti’s premium Nexa outlets and orders for the car have already been opened.

