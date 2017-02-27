Maruti Baleno RS bookings open

India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.

Share Tweet 130,080 views

The Maruti Baleno RS will hit Maruti’s Nexa showrooms on March 3, 2017. The carmaker has released details about the car ahead of its launch. Here’s what to watch out for in the upcoming 2017 Maruti Baleno RS.

Maruti Baleno RS design

The India-spec Maruti Baleno RS gets different front and rear bumpers, unique mesh grille and black painted alloy wheels. The overall look of the car is similar to the one showcased last year in Delhi.

Maruti Baleno RS engine details

The biggest talking point about the upcoming hatchback is the introduction of an all-new engine to India. The Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine developing 102hp and 150Nm of torque – a detuned version of the motor currently on offer on the Baleno in international markets which develops 111hp. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with no option for an automatic as of now. It also features disc brakes at all four corners. The Baleno RS tips the scales at a slightly heavier 950kg as opposed to the standard Baleno that weighs 935kg for the petrol CVT model.

Maruti Baleno RS equipment

The Baleno RS comes only on the top-spec Alpha trim, which means it mirrors the standard Baleno Alpha’s feature list. Key features include:

· Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs

· Dual airbags and ABS

· Disc brakes on all four wheels

· SmartPlay infotainment system with navigation

· Reverse camera and parking sensors

· Electric adjust and folding wing mirrors with indicators

Maruti Baleno RS price and rivals

Maruti’s Nexa dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Baleno RS. The carmaker is likely to price the Baleno RS at a premium over its standard counterpart, though the amount of premium is yet uncertain. The RS will mark Maruti’s entry into the hot hatchback segment that currently houses the Polo GT and the Abarth Punto Evo – the most powerful car in the segment.

Maruti Baleno RS image gallery

Share Tweet 130,080 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus