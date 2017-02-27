Maruti Baleno RS bookings open

India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.

1
photo
Maruti Baleno RS bookings open
By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 27, 2017

The Maruti Baleno RS will hit Maruti’s Nexa showrooms on March 3, 2017.  The carmaker has released details about the car ahead of its launch. Here’s what to watch out for in the upcoming 2017 Maruti Baleno RS.

Maruti Baleno RS design

The India-spec Maruti Baleno RS gets different front and rear bumpers, unique mesh grille and black painted alloy wheels. The overall look of the car is similar to the one showcased last year in Delhi.

Maruti Baleno RS engine details

The biggest talking point about the upcoming hatchback is the introduction of an all-new engine to India. The Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine developing 102hp and 150Nm of torque – a detuned version of the motor currently on offer on the Baleno in international markets which develops 111hp. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with no option for an automatic as of now. It also features disc brakes at all four corners. The Baleno RS tips the scales at a slightly heavier 950kg as opposed to the standard Baleno that weighs 935kg for the petrol CVT model.

Maruti Baleno RS equipment

The Baleno RS comes only on the top-spec Alpha trim, which means it mirrors the standard Baleno Alpha’s feature list. Key features include:

·         Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs

·         Dual airbags and ABS

·         Disc brakes on all four wheels

·         SmartPlay infotainment system with navigation

·         Reverse camera and parking sensors

·         Electric adjust and folding wing mirrors with indicators

Maruti Baleno RS price and rivals

Maruti’s Nexa dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Baleno RS. The carmaker is likely to price the Baleno RS at a premium over its standard counterpart, though the amount of premium is yet uncertain. The RS will mark Maruti’s entry into the hot hatchback segment that currently houses the Polo GT and the Abarth Punto Evo – the most powerful car in the segment.

Maruti Baleno RS image gallery

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maruti baleno rs
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti Baleno RS bookings open
India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre,...
22 minutes ago   1 picture
Hyundai i30 estate revealed ahead of Geneva debut
Powering the estate will be a choice of four turbocharged engines –...
3 hours ago   3 pictures
Volvo Polestar models to use hybrid power
The hybrid V90 and S90 Polestar models won’t launch internationally...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Ferrari emerges world's most powerful auto brand
The Italian carmaker has recorded a 40 percent increase brand value this...
19 hours ago   1 picture
Jaguar updates F-Pace, XF and XE ranges in international markets
The cars now get Jaguar’s new Ingenium engines, dual view infotainment...
1 day ago   3 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  20%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  55%
TOTAL VOTES: 2539

Vote now
View previous Polls »