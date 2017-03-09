Maruti Baleno RS: 5 things to know

The Baleno RS 1.0 is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh. We tell you more about it.

1
photo
Maruti Baleno RS: 5 things to know
Mar 9, 2017

The Baleno has been giving the Hyundai Elite i20 sleepless nights ever since its launch in 2015. The car is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission (the former is available with a CVT as well).
In order to widen this car’s appeal, Maruti has launched the Baleno RS with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here’s all you need to know.

1. New 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine

The talking point of the Baleno RS is its all-new direct-injection, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This compact motor churns out 102hp and 150Nm of max torque. The tiny 998cc engine promises to be big on fuel efficiency as well. This engine has also been detuned for the Indian market and the sole transmission choice is a five-speed manual unit.

2. Added safety kit

Not only does the Baleno RS get a power boost, but it also gets disc brakes at each wheel. Apart from the Abarth Punto, this is the only affordable hatchback in the country to be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes. ABS and dual airbags are part of the standard equipment from the base variant of the Baleno itself.

3. Subtle exterior changes

The Baleno RS gets unique front and rear bumpers and small side skirts. It also gets black alloy wheels and a mesh grille which helps it stand out from the regular car.

4. Loaded with features

The Baleno RS is available only on the top-spec model. This means that it comes with a similar feature list as the standard Baleno Alpha trim. It gets bi-xenon projector headlamps, auto headlamps and wipers, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, keyless entry and go, reverse camera and parking sensors, and electronically adjustable and folding outside rear view mirrors.

5. Pricing and rivals

Being a turbocharged motor with added kit, the Baleno RS is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It directly rivals the Polo GT TSI, priced at Rs 9.11 lakh, and the Punto Abarth, priced at Rs 9.90 lakh.

Also read: Maruti Baleno RS review

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maruti baleno rs
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti Baleno RS: 5 things to know
The Baleno RS 1.0 is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh. We tell you more about it.
24 minutes ago   1 picture
Tata Tigor compact sedan: 5 things to know
The Tigor is set to become the third compact sedan for Tata. Here’s...
31 minutes ago   3 pictures
2017 Maruti Ignis: 5 things to know
Here is a look at some of the important highlights of the all-new Maruti...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Renault Kwid Climber launched at Rs 4.30 lakh
Based on the 1.0-litre Kwid, the Climber gets additional cosmetic detailing...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Tata Nano inspired the Kwid, says Carlos Ghosn
Calls Ratan Tata a visionary in frugal engineering; promises more products...
3 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  64%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  20%
TOTAL VOTES: 1183

Vote now
View previous Polls »