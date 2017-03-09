Maruti Baleno RS: 5 things to know

The Baleno RS 1.0 is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh. We tell you more about it.

Share Tweet 44,776 views

The Baleno has been giving the Hyundai Elite i20 sleepless nights ever since its launch in 2015. The car is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission (the former is available with a CVT as well).

In order to widen this car’s appeal, Maruti has launched the Baleno RS with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here’s all you need to know.

1. New 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine

The talking point of the Baleno RS is its all-new direct-injection, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This compact motor churns out 102hp and 150Nm of max torque. The tiny 998cc engine promises to be big on fuel efficiency as well. This engine has also been detuned for the Indian market and the sole transmission choice is a five-speed manual unit.

2. Added safety kit

Not only does the Baleno RS get a power boost, but it also gets disc brakes at each wheel. Apart from the Abarth Punto, this is the only affordable hatchback in the country to be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes. ABS and dual airbags are part of the standard equipment from the base variant of the Baleno itself.

3. Subtle exterior changes

The Baleno RS gets unique front and rear bumpers and small side skirts. It also gets black alloy wheels and a mesh grille which helps it stand out from the regular car.

4. Loaded with features

The Baleno RS is available only on the top-spec model. This means that it comes with a similar feature list as the standard Baleno Alpha trim. It gets bi-xenon projector headlamps, auto headlamps and wipers, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, keyless entry and go, reverse camera and parking sensors, and electronically adjustable and folding outside rear view mirrors.

5. Pricing and rivals

Being a turbocharged motor with added kit, the Baleno RS is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It directly rivals the Polo GT TSI, priced at Rs 9.11 lakh, and the Punto Abarth, priced at Rs 9.90 lakh.

Also read: Maruti Baleno RS review

Share Tweet 44,776 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus