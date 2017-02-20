Maruti Baleno RS 1.0 leaked ahead of launch

India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.

Maruti showcased the sporty Baleno RS at the Auto Expo 2016 last year. The carmaker will launch the Baleno RS 1.0 Alpha in India on March 3, 2017. Here's all you need to know.

Maruti Baleno RS design

The India-spec Maruti Baleno RS gets different front and rear bumpers, unique mesh grille and black painted alloy wheels. The overall look of the car is similar to the one showcased last year in Delhi.

Maruti Baleno RS price and rivals

Maruti will price the Baleno RS at a premium over its standard counterpart though the amount of premium is yet uncertain. The RS will mark Maruti’s entry into the hot hatchback segment that currently houses the Polo GT and the Abarth Punto Evo – the most powerful car in the segment.

Maruti Baleno RS engine details

The biggest talking point about the upcoming hatchback is the introduction of an all-new engine to India. The RS will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine developing 102hp and 150Nm of torque – a detuned version of the motor currently on offer on the Baleno in international markets which develops 111hp. The car will be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with no option for an automatic as of now. The RS will also feature disc brakes at all four corners. It will also be heavier than its other petrol siblings with the model weighing in at 950kg as against 935kg – for the CVT petrol model.

Maruti Baleno RS equipment

The Baleno RS will be available only on the top-spec Alpha trim, which means it will mirror the standard Baleno Alpha’s feature list.

Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs

Dual airbags and ABS

Four wheel disc brakes

SmartPlay infotainment system with navigation

Reverse camera and parking sensors

Electric adjust and folding wing mirrors with indicators

