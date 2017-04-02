Maruti Baleno and Ciaz cross the 1,50,000-unit sales milestone

The carmaker, which holds a 52.18 percent market share in the passenger vehicle market in India, has some of its models recording smart gains.

Maruti Baleno and Ciaz cross the 1,50,000-unit sales milestone
Apr 2, 2017
An analysis by our sister publication Autocar Professional has revealed that sales of both the premium Baleno hatchback and the Ciaz sedan have crossed the 1,50,000 unit milestone.  
 
The popular Baleno has driven past the 1,50,000 unit sales in 18 months. Launched on October 26, it took less than a year to hit the 1,00,000 milestone. The Baleno, which has been averaging sales of nearly 9,500 units for the past 11 months, has sold a total of 149,075 units until end-February 2017 and has been a consistent member of the monthly top 10 bestselling passenger cars. The Baleno is the Nexa channel’s most successful model, and has proven to be a volume seller in the premium segment, since the S-cross met with a tepid response.
 
The popularity of the hatchback hasn’t dimmed despite nearly three subsequent price hikes – in January 2016 by up to Rs 12,000, followed by another one in March 2016 of up to Rs 16,699 and in August 2016 by Rs 10,000. More recently, on March 3, 2017, Maruti launched the sportier Baleno RS in a bid to expand the car’s appeal.
 
The Ciaz, launched in October 2014, has crossed the 1,50,000 unit sales mark this month. The last 50,000 units were recorded in the last nine months, and the 1,00,000 unit sales mark was crossed in July 2016, 19 months after launch. From launch until end-February 2017, the Ciaz has sold a total of 1,46,112 units.
 
Maruti Suzuki will announce its March 2017 sales number tomorrow. Highest monthly sales for the Ciaz until now have been in September 2016 (6,544) and January 2017 (6,530). Of the car’s total sales until now, it's the diesel that dominates with sales of 84,764 units; petrol is at 61,348 units. The Ciaz, which goes head to head with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid in the premium midsize sedan market, has become the leader in the segment. With sales of 59,530 units, it is ahead of the rest of the pack. In comparison, in the same 11-month period, the Honda City has sold 51,713 units, the Vento 8,977 units and the Skoda Rapid 8,323 units.
 
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India has begun selling the Ciaz sedan through the premium Nexa auto retail channel. With this, the Ciaz becomes the fifth Maruti model and the sole sedan to be sold through the premium dealerships and will join the S-cross, Baleno, Baleno RS and the Ignis. 
