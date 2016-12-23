Mahindra TUV long wheelbase spied

Expanding the TUV line-up this longer SUV is likely to be called the TUV500.

By Akbar Merchant on Dec 23, 2016
Mahindra is readying an all-new SUV based on the TUV300 platform. It was spied for the first time on the outskirts of Chennai. The new Mahindra SUV will share most of its mechanicals with the smaller TUV300.

Apart from a longer length, the spy shot shows a covered third row glass area which hides this SUV’s big secret – a forward-facing third row of seats. Company sources indicate that with this SUV which is based on the new-generation platform, Mahindra hopes to eat into the sizable Ertiga segment by providing the appeal of an SUV with the practicality and comfort of forward-facing third row typical of the current MPVs.
 
The Xylo, based on the older architecture, competes in the same MPV segment but has not found favour in the market.
 
After the launch of the sub-four-metre Bolero, demand for the regular Bolero has dwindled and Mahindra is contemplating on phasing it out in favour of this SUV. It is, however, not clear what brand name it will carry. One line of thought is it should be the Bolero given its strong brand value, while another thought is to christen it the TUV and build this emerging brand plate. In which case, the TUV500 is the logical choice. 
