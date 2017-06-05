Mahindra Scorpio facelift to get XUV500's auto gearbox

The Scorpio's current automatic 'box has been discontinued for the more refined unit from the XUV500.

1
photo
Mahindra Scorpio facelift to get XUV500's auto gearbox
By Mark Narakaden on Jun 5, 2017

We recently broke the news that Mahindra was readying a facelift of the Scorpio with a bump in power to 140hp (up by 20hp). It has now been confirmed that the facelift will be equipped with the more refined and responsive six-speed automatic gearbox from the XUV500.

Since the XUV500's Aisin-made six-speed unit was engineered for transverse engine applications, it will have to be re-engineered for the Scorpio's longitudinal layout.

The new unit will replace the now discontinued DSI-made gearbox that was introduced in 2015.

Mahindra is also expected to carry forward the current Scorpio's five-speed manual gearbox to the facelift.

Also read

Mahindra XUV500 to get a bump in power output

Mahindra to launch Creta fighter next year

Mahindra plans major product offensive

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  mahindra scorpio
We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Hero MotoCorp drops 10 bikes from line-up
India's largest two-wheeler maker has trimmed its current portfolio to...
29 minutes ago   1 picture
Fire sales of Chevrolet post GM exit
Discounts range from Rs 1 lakh on Chevrolet Beat to Rs 4 lakh on Chevrolet Cruze
46 minutes ago   1 picture
Maruti to focus on new tech to improve fuel efficiency
India’s largest carmaker will keep investing to curb emissions per...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Hyundai Kona exterior design revealed in official images
The all-new crossover bears little resemblance to other Hyundai cars on sale...
3 hours ago   2 pictures
2017 Isuzu MU-X vs Ford Endeavour comparison
So the tough-as-nails MU-X is priced really well. But can this budget...
8 hours ago   16 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Renault
Mahindra Honda
Toyota Skoda
Ford Nissan
Porsche Volvo
Fiat Chevrolet
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 214 | Autocar India: June 2017

We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which of these big SUV's would you buy?
or View results
Toyota Fortuner
  27%
 
Ford Endeavour
  54%
 
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  7%
 
Isuzu MU-X
  13%
TOTAL VOTES: 2492

Vote now
View previous Polls »