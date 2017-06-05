Mahindra Scorpio facelift to get XUV500's auto gearbox

The Scorpio's current automatic 'box has been discontinued for the more refined unit from the XUV500.

Share Tweet 3,655 views

We recently broke the news that Mahindra was readying a facelift of the Scorpio with a bump in power to 140hp (up by 20hp). It has now been confirmed that the facelift will be equipped with the more refined and responsive six-speed automatic gearbox from the XUV500.

Since the XUV500's Aisin-made six-speed unit was engineered for transverse engine applications, it will have to be re-engineered for the Scorpio's longitudinal layout.

The new unit will replace the now discontinued DSI-made gearbox that was introduced in 2015.

Mahindra is also expected to carry forward the current Scorpio's five-speed manual gearbox to the facelift.

Also read

Mahindra XUV500 to get a bump in power output

Mahindra to launch Creta fighter next year

Mahindra plans major product offensive



Share Tweet 3,655 views



What's in this issue? We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus