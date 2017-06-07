Mahindra Scorpio facelift to get new 6-speed automatic

The Scorpio's current auto'box has been discontinued for a new, more refined unit from Aisin.

1
photo
Mahindra Scorpio facelift to get new 6-speed automatic
By Mark Narakaden on Jun 7, 2017

We recently broke the news that Mahindra is readying a facelift of the Scorpio with a bump in power to 140hp (up by 20hp). It has now been confirmed that the facelift will be equipped with a more refined and responsive six-speed automatic gearbox from Japanese manufacturer Aisin Seiki.

Mahindra's XUV500 also uses an Aisin-made six-speed unit but is engineered for transverse engine applications, whereas the Scorpio uses a longitudinal engine layout.

The new unit will replace the now discontinued DSI-made gearbox that was introduced in 2015. Mahindra is also expected to carry forward the current Scorpio's five-speed manual gearbox to the facelift.

Also read

Mahindra XUV500 to get a bump in power output

Mahindra to launch Creta fighter next year

Mahindra plans major product offensive

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  mahindra scorpio
We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Mahindra Scorpio facelift to get new 6-speed automatic
The Scorpio's current auto'box has been discontinued for a new, more refined...
3 hours ago   1 picture
Tesla Model Y teased
Preview image suggests the Model Y will use a camera-based system instead of...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Lexus evaluating NX crossover for India
The NX is likely to be locally assembled alongside the ES 300h; will rival...
13 hours ago   1 picture
India-spec Skoda Octavia facelift details revealed
The facelifted Skoda Octavia will be more upmarket and better equipped;...
14 hours ago   4 pictures
Salman Khan's Being Human launches e-bicycles
BH12 and BH27 models to cost Rs 40,000 and Rs 57,000, respectively, and run...
1 day 2 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Renault
Mahindra Honda
Toyota Skoda
Ford Nissan
Porsche Volvo
Fiat Chevrolet
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 214 | Autocar India: June 2017

We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which of these big SUV's would you buy?
or View results
Toyota Fortuner
  27%
 
Ford Endeavour
  54%
 
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  7%
 
Isuzu MU-X
  13%
TOTAL VOTES: 2592

Vote now
View previous Polls »