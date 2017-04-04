Mahindra Scorpio Adventure edition launched at Rs 13.10 lakh

Special-edition Scorpio based on top S10 trim; available in 2WD and 4WD.

Mahindra has silently re-launched the Scorpio Adventure edition, now priced at Rs 13.10 lakh for the two-wheel drive and Rs 14.20 lakh for the four-wheel-drive models. Overall, this makes the Adventure edition costlier by Rs 40,000 over the standard top-trim Scorpio.

As with the limited-run model on sale last year, the updated Adventure edition continues to offer gun-metal-finished alloy wheels, body decals, and turn signals integrated into the wing mirrors. Inside the cabin, the SUV features faux-leather upholstery with blue fabric inserts and a reverse camera with display on the infotainment screen.

The limited edition is available in dual-tone white and silver colours.

The SUV is powered by the same 120hp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox sending power either to the rear or to all four wheels.

While the previous Adventure edition was limited to just 1,000 units, it is not yet known how many of the latest edition will be produced.

The Scorpio rivals the likes of the slow-selling Tata Safari, with the SUV also facing competition from models such as the smaller Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster.

