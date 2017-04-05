Mahindra left with 18,000 unsold BS-III vehicles

Stock ranges from two-wheelers to large commercial vehicles; likely to export some and convert others to BS-IV.

1
photo
Mahindra left with 18,000 unsold BS-III vehicles

Mahindra Bolero Camper (for representation purpose).

Apr 5, 2017

Home-grown carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra has an inventory of around 18,000 BS-III vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers to trucks. The carmaker has issued a statement in this regard to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Carmakers across India raced against time to clear their stocks after the Supreme Court banned the sale of vehicles that did not comply with Bharat Stage IV emission norms from April 1, 2017.

Mahindra, like others, offered a discount up to 15 percent and could clear more than half of its BS-III inventory worth a little over Rs 2,000 crore before the ban. It now plans to export some of the stock and convert some to BS-IV. 

"The company and industry has incurred a loss because of the heavily discounted sale that it had to do on March 30 and 31, 2017. The company may be able to export some of these vehicles which will not incur much of a cost; and convert some of these vehicles to BS-IV, which will have a cost of as little as Rs 3,000-4,000 [on each] for some of the small commercial vehicles to as much as Rs 200,000 [on each] for heavy commercial vehicles,” the statement to BSE read. It has also informed that some of the vehicles can neither be exported nor converted to BS-IV.

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision on March 29, Mahindra said the unexpected ban had perplexed the industry and would have a one-time material impact even on the company. The largest utility vehicle maker argued that the law on BS-IV emission standards implementation from April 1 provided for allowing the sale and registration of BS-III vehicles manufactured before April 1, 2017, in the same manner as all such transitions have occurred over the last 12 years.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar Professional. All rights reserved.
See more about:  mahindra mahindra
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Mahindra Bolero Camper (for representation purpose).
Trending Now
Latest News
Mahindra left with 18,000 unsold BS-III vehicles
Stock ranges from two-wheelers to large commercial vehicles; likely to...
46 minutes ago   1 picture
2017 Jeep Compass likely to get two engine options
The India-spec Jeep Compass will be unveiled on April 12, 2017. We tell you...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Maruti S-cross facelift: What to expect
Updated S-cross gets new front styling and minor tweaks to its interior.
2 hours ago   2 pictures
Royal Enfield Himalayan gets fuel injection
Company to sell only 350cc bikes in carburetted form; others will be...
3 hours ago   1 picture
Renault teases next-gen Mégane RS
The future hot hatch is expected to trim several tenths off the current...
4 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  68%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  16%
TOTAL VOTES: 2852

Vote now
View previous Polls »