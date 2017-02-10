Mahindra bets big on Innova-rivalling MPV

Company has announced Rs 1,500 crore investment in two of its Maharashtra plants that will produce the MPV.

Mahindra bets big on Innova-rivalling MPV
By Akbar Merchant on Feb 10, 2017

We had reported a few months ago that Mahindra is readying an all-new MPV (Codename: U321) which is likely to rival the popular Toyota Innova Crysta. The carmaker has further announced that it is investing Rs 1,500 crore at its Nashik and Igatpuri plants in Maharashtra and the investment includes development and manufacture of this new MPV. While the investment in the Nashik plant will be towards the manufacturing of vehicles, investment in the Igatpuri plant will be for the manufacturing and supply of engines.

Mahindra’s Innova rival is still in development and is slated to hit showrooms in the second-half of this year. Camouflaged test mules of the vehicle have already been sighted near Mahindra’s vehicle development centre – Mahindra Research Valley – on the outskirts of Chennai, which is usually responsible for initial vehicle development and testing.

Going by the spy shots, this new vehicle has the traditional tall MPV stance with a long wheelbase and short front and rear overhangs for maximum interior room. Up front, the now-familiar Mahindra grille is an instant giveaway about its identity. The shape of the headlights resembles the recently-launched Mahindra Imperio pick-up truck; the bumper looks tall with a prominent air intake and provisions for fog lamps. Moving on to the sides, the glasshouse is typical MPV but going by Mahindra’s flamboyant design language, the body may include a number of stylistic slashes and creases.

Mahindra is also readying a long-wheelbase variant of its TUV. Read more on that here.

 
