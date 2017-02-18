Lynk & Co wants to change the way people buy cars

No model year designations for its cars; ownership will be subscription-based with no down payment; first model to be launched in April.

1
photo
Lynk & Co wants to change the way people buy cars
Feb 18, 2017

Since its launch in 2016, this Geely-owned brand has been trying to do things differently than the other carmakers with an aim to change the way people view and buy cars.

It has now emerged that the company wants to do away with model year designations and instead, like the fashion industry, launch different colours based on the season.

Lynk & Co has already said that their products won’t have traditional model names and instead use numbers for its models, like the Lynk 01, then 02, and so on.

Lynk & Co’s senior vice president, Alain Visser, says, “My strong belief was, and still is, if you create a new car brand, do things differently. That doesn't mean everything that's been done over the last 100 years is wrong, but I think there's room for something else."

The company’s target demographic group are millennials who, according to Alain Visser, are more interested in connectivity and easily integrating transportation into their lives without the hassle of owning a vehicle. Lynk & Co will offer ownership via a subscription-based model with no down payment.

Like Tesla, Lynk & Co will follow a direct-to-consumer sales business model which Nasser believes “will reduce distribution costs for the consumer”. Vehicles will be delivered to an owner's home and with a ‘pick up and drop’ facility for servicing needs.

The Lynk & Co 01 is the first model to come from the all-new, Chinese-owned, Volvo-backed car brand from Geely and will be introduced later in Europe and the US. The mid-sized, tech-laden SUV is claimed to be “the most connected car to date”. The model, designed and engineered in Sweden, will have an electrified powertrain and be built on modular architecture shared with Volvo’s forthcoming XC40. Both cars are expected to be showcased at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show in April this year.

Mark Narakaden

Source

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  lynk co
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Lynk & Co wants to change the way people buy cars
No model year designations for its cars; ownership will be...
23 minutes ago   1 picture
Next-gen Toyota Supra brochure leaked
It’s likely to sport the ‘Gazoo’ badge and the production...
14 hours ago   1 picture
Yamaha India to recall YZF-R3
This is the second recall for the YZF-R3 motorcycle; to affect 1,155 units.
18 hours ago   1 picture
Riders Music Festival 2017 to kick off on February 18
The two-day event will bring together music and biking; to have live...
19 hours ago   1 picture
New KTM Duke range to launch on February 23, 2017
Duke range to get cosmetic makeover; will be BS-IV compliant; 390 to get...
19 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Honda Renault
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 2058

Vote now
View previous Polls »