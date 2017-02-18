Lynk & Co wants to change the way people buy cars

No model year designations for its cars; ownership will be subscription-based with no down payment; first model to be launched in April.

Since its launch in 2016, this Geely-owned brand has been trying to do things differently than the other carmakers with an aim to change the way people view and buy cars.

It has now emerged that the company wants to do away with model year designations and instead, like the fashion industry, launch different colours based on the season.

Lynk & Co has already said that their products won’t have traditional model names and instead use numbers for its models, like the Lynk 01, then 02, and so on.

Lynk & Co’s senior vice president, Alain Visser, says, “My strong belief was, and still is, if you create a new car brand, do things differently. That doesn't mean everything that's been done over the last 100 years is wrong, but I think there's room for something else."

The company’s target demographic group are millennials who, according to Alain Visser, are more interested in connectivity and easily integrating transportation into their lives without the hassle of owning a vehicle. Lynk & Co will offer ownership via a subscription-based model with no down payment.

Like Tesla, Lynk & Co will follow a direct-to-consumer sales business model which Nasser believes “will reduce distribution costs for the consumer”. Vehicles will be delivered to an owner's home and with a ‘pick up and drop’ facility for servicing needs.

The Lynk & Co 01 is the first model to come from the all-new, Chinese-owned, Volvo-backed car brand from Geely and will be introduced later in Europe and the US. The mid-sized, tech-laden SUV is claimed to be “the most connected car to date”. The model, designed and engineered in Sweden, will have an electrified powertrain and be built on modular architecture shared with Volvo’s forthcoming XC40. Both cars are expected to be showcased at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show in April this year.

