Long-wheelbase C-class may skip India

Given the current market, Mercedes says the C-class will not join its elder E and S-class long-wheelbase siblings

Mercedes data indicate that close to 80 percent of its E-class customers are chauffeur-driven and take to the wheel only on weekends, if at all they do. Thus, the launch of a long-wheelbase (LWB)-only E-class was, according to the company, a ‘no brainer'.

However, for the C-class, the company claims a far lower figure, with only around 30 percent of its customers being chauffeur-driven. Therefore, making a LWB C-class is not an ideal proposition.

Speaking to Autocar India, Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes Benz India, said, “Of course, with the car (LWB C-class) being available in China, we can always bring it in should the market preference shift, but for the moment, no, a shift to LWB isn’t part of our plans.”

Folger explained that while the shorter wheelbase is best suited to the majority of C-class customers, offering an additional LWB option isn’t financially viable. India and China are the only two sizeable markets where demand for these LWB cars exists, with India being a right-hand-drive market. "Given our relatively (compared to China) small market size, offering a choice of wheelbases will not bring up enough numbers for the LWB car to offset its engineering costs."

