Locally-assembled Jaguar XF launched at Rs 47.50 lakh

By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 23, 2017

Jaguar has started locally assembling the new second-gen Jaguar XF in India with prices for the model now starting at Rs 47.50 lakh as against Rs 49.50 lakh for the imported model (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the locally assembled car are now open at all Jaguar dealerships.

With the start of local assembly, Jaguar has also revised the equipment list of the new XF with the addition and deletion of some equipment across the line-up.

Some of the changes on the locally-assembled XF include the top Portfolio petrol model getting new 18-inch Helix 10-spoke alloy wheels, while the petrol Prestige now gets larger 18-inch twin-spoke design alloy wheels in place of the older 17-inch units.

The option of the adaptive LED headlamps is no longer available on the Prestige trims while Jaguar’s InControl Apps are now offered as standard on all variants – it was previously available as an option on all but the base Pure trim.

The locally-assembled car continues to be offered in three diesel and two petrol trims, with the base Pure only available with the diesel engine.

Mechanically, the XF carries forward unchanged with the being car offered with the choice of a 240hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and the new 180hp 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

A rival to the soon-to-be-replaced Mercedes E-class, Volvo S90 and BMW 5-series, the base XF remains one of the most affordable of the lot. The mid level XF Prestige is now priced more competitively though the top trim Portfolio continues to be pricey.

Jaguar is expected to now focus on locally assembling its Jaguar F-Pace SUV though it is not expected to be launched before October this year.

Locally assembled Jagaur XF prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Trim levelPetrolDiesel
Pure---Rs 47.50 lakh
PrestigeRs 52.50 lakhRs 52.50 lakh
PortfolioRs 59.50 lakhRs 60.50 lakh

