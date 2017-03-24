Lexus RX and ES launched in India

LX pricing still to be announced, orders and dealerships open tomorrow

Lexus ES 300h

After much back and forth over the years, Lexus - Toyota’s luxury car division - has finally set up shop in India and will be a rival to the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Volvo. The brand is being launched here with three models - the LX 450d and RX 450h SUVs and the ES300h sedan, with more models, including some from the high performance ‘F-Sport’ sub-brand, likely to follow later on. The price for the LX 450d has not yet been revealed, but we believe it will cost a substantial Rs 2.3 crore. The RX 450h costs Rs 1.07 crore (and Rs 1.10 crore for the F-Sport variant) and the ES 300h is Rs 55.27 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Although all the three cars are CBU imports, those prices are still on the higher side compared to equivalent cars from Lexus’ established rivals, and that's because they come from Japan, and the Yen is very strong.

On to the cars themselves. The LX 450d is a re-badged version of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, using the same basic structure and mechanicals, but lavished with all the luxuries you’d expect from a Lexus; and also the brand’s signature styling cues. It’s the only diesel model in the company’s range and that’s because it borrows its 272hp, 4.5-litre diesel from the LC200. In fact, ours is one of the few markets where this engine is used in the Lexus LX. As with the Land Cruiser, this one offers immense space, superb comfort and legendary off-road ability. The difference, of course, is a far more luxurious and better-equipped interior.

It’s a similar story with the ES 300h sedan. It’s actually based on the Toyota Camry Hybrid, but at Rs 55.27 lakh, it is a fair bit more expensive. However, it gets a radically different and more upmarket interior with more equipment, not to mention Lexus’ signature ‘razor blade’ grille and other exterior styling embellishments. It has no direct rival in our market, but given its size and price, it should sit somewhere between a BMW 3-series and a 5-series. It uses the same powertrain as the Camry Hybrid - a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, mated to a CVT gearbox, for a combined output of 200hp.

The final model is not based on any existing Toyota model sold in India. The RX 450h is a mid-range luxury SUV that’s traditionally a rival to the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Audi Q5. However, with a price of Rs 1.07-1.10 crore, it’s clearly positioned two classes higher, a rival for the Porsche Macan. What gets you first about this SUV, more so than its two stablemates launched today, is that it’s the most radical looking of them all. Strictly a five-seater, it’s got a low, raked back roof line, cuts, creases and slashes all over the bodywork, and some seriously sharp detailing. Power comes from a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 and electric motor, mated to a CVT gearbox, for a combined output of 308hp.

Our nation’s preference for diesel luxury cars is one of the reasons for the brand’s late entry, as Lexus has historically never had a diesel model in its range, choosing and championing the petrol-electric hybrid route instead; in fact, it was responsible for popularising hybridisation in the luxury segments years ago, while others are only now catching up. The only diesel model in the range, the LX 450d, exists solely because Toyota has this diesel engine in the LC 200 - the badge-engineered version of the LX SUV. Now, as petrol and diesel prices are slowly equalising and preference is shifting back to petrol, it was the perfect time for the company to start its India operations. However, it’s clear that all these imported cars have come at a serious premium, being brought in straight from Japan.

As we saw previously with Jeep’s entry to India, Lexus too is relying on making a big statement at launch and then working on improving the pricing as time goes on. India, however, is no stranger to brand Lexus, with many cars - predominantly LX SUVs and LS limousines - having being imported unofficially over the years. At launch, the LX and RX SUVs are meant to entice customers with their wow factor, while the ES is meant to woo traditional sedan buyers at a more reasonable price point. Local assembly will follow later, starting with the ES, owing to its shared underpinnings with the Toyota Camry. Until then, we’ll just have to see how Lexus’ unique blend of design, technology and distinctly Japanese luxury takes with Indian buyers at these prices.

