Lexus evaluating NX crossover for India

The NX is likely to be locally assembled alongside the ES 300h; will rival the likes of the Audi Q3 and Mercedes GLA.

Jun 7, 2017

Lexus is said to be working on bringing its entry-level crossover, the NX, to India.

The NX facelift, which was first revealed at the Shanghai motor show this year, gets a revised suspension tuning along with an adaptive variable suspension system derived from the LC 500 sports coupé. Other changes include styling tweaks to the exterior and an updated infotainment system.

The crossover for international markets is available as the Lexus NX Turbo with a 238hp, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor, or as the Lexus NX 300h that gets a196hp, 2.5-litre, petrol-hybrid powertrain similar to that in the ES 300h.

Like the ES 300h, the NX for India is likely to be locally assembled. It will rival the likes of the similar-sized Mercedes GLA and the Audi Q3 and will be the entry point into the carmaker's SUV line-up.

We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!
