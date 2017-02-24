Latest discounts on petrol Marutis

Dealers across the country are offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on most petrol models

A fresh month brings with it a revised list of incentives from dealers to entice prospective buyers for new cars. So if you are looking to purchase a petrol Maruti this month, here's a list of some of the discounts you can expect at the nearest dealership. This list however doesn’t apply to Maruti’s premium Nexa dealership chain.

Maruti Alto

The Alto has been a top-seller for quite some time now and it’s not difficult to see why. It is priced well; is fuel-efficient, peppy enough, and backed by Maruti’s strong network. It can be had with discounts of up to Rs 45,000. The Alto800 LXI petrol and CNG models are available at a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Alto 800: Rs 2.50 - 3.77 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount LXI and LXI CNG Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 ---

The more powerful Alto K10 comes with benefits worth Rs 40,000 (Rs 20,000 cash discount + Rs 20,000 exchange bonus) for all manual variants, while the AMT models get benefits worth Rs 45,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Alto K10: Rs 3.31 - 4.16 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount All manual variants Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 --- All AMT variants Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 ---

Maruti Celerio

The Celerio, the car that made AMT popular in India, can be had with up to Rs 45,000 off. The petrol manual variants offer a cash discount of Rs 20,000, backed by an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The AMT models get a lower cash discount of Rs 15,000, though they do get an additional discount of Rs 5,000. Exchange bonus stays unchanged. The CNG variants get up to Rs 40,000 off on the sticker price.

Maruti Celerio: Rs 4.04 - 5.25 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount LXi, VXi, ZXi Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 --- AMT variants Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 Vxi, Vxi(O) CNG Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 ---

Maruti Swift

One of Maruti’s bestsellers, the Swift continues to be a strong seller despite its age. Maruti is offering benefits worth Rs 25,000 only on its popular hatchback.

Maruti Swift: Rs 4.81- 6.39 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange Bonus Additional discounts All variants Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 ---

