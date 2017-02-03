Last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII produced as one-off special

Last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII produced as one-off special
The last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII has been produced with a nautical theme for ‘connoisseur collector’ of the brand’s vehicles.

Built on a Phantom Extended Wheelbase body which measures 6,092mm long – some 250mm longer than the standard body – the last car has a long list of individual features that mimic those of a grand ocean liner’s interior.

These include artwork on the dashboard that mimics a 1930's cruise ship and clocks. Each is housed within a grooved bezel that features 24 time zones, allowing passengers to rotate it to suit whichever zone they are currently in.

The Phantom’s lambs-wool carpets feature a hand-cut wake effect, and the car’s exterior finish colour – velvet blue – is a nod to the colour of the ocean. It’s contrasted by pinstripe tyres and a solid silver Spirit of Ecstacy.

No changes have been made to the car’s powertrain, so it uses Rolls-Royce’s 6.75-litre naturally aspirated V12 that produces 460hp and 720Nm of torque. Like the regular Extended Wheelbase model, the final Phantom can accelerate from 0-100kph in about 6.1sec and to a top speed of 240km/h.

Normal Extended Wheelbase models started at £373,824 (approx. Rs 3.67 crore). Rolls-Royce won’t reveal how much this car will finally cost, but other bespoke models have often edged into seven figures.

Now that the last Phantom VII has rolled off Rolls-Royce’s production line, work will begin on creating a new line for the upcoming Phantom VIII. That model is due to arrive next year with an all-new aluminium architecture.

