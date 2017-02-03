Last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII produced as one-off special

Final VII is a long-wheelbase car that’s been produced for a ‘connoisseur collector’ of Rolls-Royce models

Share Tweet 72 views

The last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII has been produced with a nautical theme for ‘connoisseur collector’ of the brand’s vehicles.

Built on a Phantom Extended Wheelbase body which measures 6,092mm long – some 250mm longer than the standard body – the last car has a long list of individual features that mimic those of a grand ocean liner’s interior.

These include artwork on the dashboard that mimics a 1930's cruise ship and clocks. Each is housed within a grooved bezel that features 24 time zones, allowing passengers to rotate it to suit whichever zone they are currently in.

The Phantom’s lambs-wool carpets feature a hand-cut wake effect, and the car’s exterior finish colour – velvet blue – is a nod to the colour of the ocean. It’s contrasted by pinstripe tyres and a solid silver Spirit of Ecstacy.

No changes have been made to the car’s powertrain, so it uses Rolls-Royce’s 6.75-litre naturally aspirated V12 that produces 460hp and 720Nm of torque. Like the regular Extended Wheelbase model, the final Phantom can accelerate from 0-100kph in about 6.1sec and to a top speed of 240km/h.

Normal Extended Wheelbase models started at £373,824 (approx. Rs 3.67 crore). Rolls-Royce won’t reveal how much this car will finally cost, but other bespoke models have often edged into seven figures.

Now that the last Phantom VII has rolled off Rolls-Royce’s production line, work will begin on creating a new line for the upcoming Phantom VIII. That model is due to arrive next year with an all-new aluminium architecture.

Share Tweet 72 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus