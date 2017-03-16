Land Rover Discovery Sport with 2.0 Ingenium now on sale

The 2017 Discovery Sport range now comes with two diesel and a petrol engine option; 2.2-litre motor discontinued.

By Akbar Merchant on Mar 16, 2017

Land Rover has added the new 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine to its Discovery Sport SUV range in India. The new 2.0-litre engine replaces the 2.2-litre motor which has now been completely discontinued from JLR’s India line-up. With the new engine, the India-spec Discovery Sport now shares the same diesel engine options as the ones sold abroad.

As we had reported earlier, the new 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine is available in two states of tune – a 150hp derivative and a more powerful 180hp variant. The 150hp derivative is offered in lower trim levels while only the top HSE Luxury trim gets the 180hp unit. The nine-speed automatic gearbox from the current model has been carried forward.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport has a broad line-up in India that spreads across five variants, three engine options and two seating layouts.

The updated price list (ex-showroom, Mumbai) is mentioned below:

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 diesel (150hp)
Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel Pure (5-seater): Rs 50.72 lakh
Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel SE (5-seater): Rs 57 lakh
Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel HSE (7-seater): Rs 60.86 lakh

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 diesel (180hp)
Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel HSE Luxury (5-seater): Rs 64.76 lakh

Land Rover Discovery Sport petrol
Land Rover Discovery Sport Petrol HSE (7-seater): Rs 59.81 lakh

The updated Discovery Sport rivals the likes of the Mercedes GLC and the BMW X3.
 

