Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 diesel ready for launch
By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 2, 2017

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is set to become the next model from JLR to receive the new 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine in India.

Currently, the Discovery Sport is the last product from JLR to use the 2.2-litre diesel in India. The introduction of the new in-house developed powerplant will thus mark the end of the 2.2-litre unit’s life-span in JLR’s India line-up. It also brings the model’s engine range in line with the SUV maker’s international portfolio.

As per the automaker’s website, the new 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel will be offered in two states of tune – a 150hp derivative and a more powerful 179hp variant. The 150hp derivative will be offered in lower trim levels while the top trims will use the 179hp unit. The nine-speed automatic gearbox from the current model will be carried forward.

Interestingly, with the update, the more powerful diesel is also set to be offered on multiple trim levels and not stay limited to only the top variant.

As per dealers, the updated Discovery Sport is expected to be available at dealerships sometime around April this year so expect a launch to occur soon.

With the update to the Discovery Sport, the Jaguar XE – the car that debuted the Ingenium diesel engine globally – is set to be the only compatible model from JLR to not feature the diesel engine.

The updated Discovery Sport will rival the likes of the Mercedes GLC and the BMW X3 when it goes on sale.

