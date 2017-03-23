Lamborghini Huracan Performante India launch on April 7

The most powerful Huracan yet, the Performante is powered by a 640hp iteration of the 5.2-litre V10 engine.

Mar 23, 2017

Lamborghini is set to launch the Huracan Performante in India on April 7, 2017.

Revealed recently at the Geneva motor show, the Performante will sit atop the Huracan line-up and is currently the most powerful iteration of the mid-engined Italian supercar. The 5.2-litre V10 has been tuned to now develop 640hp and 600Nm of torque – 30hp and 40Nm more than the standard AWD coupe – and comes with a tweaked seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox paired with a Haldex permanent four-wheel-drive system.

The design of the Performante heavily reflects that of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo racer. The car gets redesigned bumpers at the front and rear and a large rear wing to help improve downforce.

The Performante features a new, ultra-lightweight, forged carbonfibre composite material, which has been patented by Lamborghini and allows complex moulded shapes to be made in one piece. Use of the new material is focused on active aerodynamic elements such as the flaps on the rear wing and inside the front spoiler. The flaps are electrically actuated to help save weight.

The car rides on 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

