Lamborghini Huracán Performante launched in India at Rs 3.97 crore

Nürburgring record-smashing supercar is 40kg lighter and more powerful than standard Huracán.

1
photo
By Nishant Parekh on Apr 7, 2017

A little over a month after making its debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show, the Lamborghini Huracán Perfomante has been launched in India. The Perfomante is best known for smashing the Nürburgring production car lap record, beating the Porsche 918 Spyder’s time by 5s. Driven by Lamborghini test driver Marco Mapelli, the Performante recorded a lap time of 6min 52.01s. The Lamborghini Huracán Perfomante costs Rs 3.97 crore (ex-showroom).

The Performante enjoys the distinction of being the most powerful Huracán in Lamborghini's range. It is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 developing 640hp, up 30hp from the standard Huracán AWD coupe and 600Nm of torque, up 40Nm. The engine is mated to a tweaked seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox paired with a Haldex permanent four-wheel-drive system.

The car rides on 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. It can sprint to 100kph from rest in 2.9sec, 0.3sec faster than the regular Huracán with a top speed of over 325kph.

Owing to an ultra-lightweight carbon-fibre and aluminium construction, the Huracán Performante is 40kg lighter than the standard supercar. Use of the new material is focused on active aerodynamic elements such as the flaps on the rear wing and inside the front spoiler. The flaps are electrically actuated to help save weight.

The rear wing features an inner air channel, which splits to the left and the right to allow aero vectoring for high-speed cornering. According to Lamborghini, the wing gives the Performante 750 percent more downforce than a standard Huracán with no wing.

At the front of the car, flaps inside the spoiler close when the active aerodynamic system is off and then open when it is on, reducing frontal air pressure and directing it through a channel under the car in order to reduce drag for optimum acceleration and top speed.

The design of the Performante heavily reflects that of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo racer. Other modified touches include a bronze engine manifold cover, which has been used on past Lamborghini special editions such as the Diablo 30th Anniversary.

