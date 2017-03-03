Lamborghini Aventador S launched at Rs 5.01 crore

Mar 3, 2017
The more potent and agile flagship from Lamborghini, the Aventador S, has been launched in India. The model was revealed internationally last year. The Aventador S has been priced at Rs 5.01 crore (ex-showroom). 
 
The Aventador S retains the outgoing car’s 6.5-litre V12 motor. But it now produces 41hp more, which brings the total power output to 740hp. The engine generates 690Nm of torque. The Aventador S does a 0-100sprint in 2.9 seconds and has a 349kph top speed, thanks to the tweaked VVT and intake system. The engine now revs to 8,500rpm instead of 8,350rpm in the outgoing car. The Aventador S comes with a seven-speed gearbox. Power to weight ratio has also improved, rated as 469hp/ton.
 
The Aventador S gets a more aggressive front bumper which helps it produce 130 percent more downforce up front. It gets a rear wing that can be moved into three positions and helps increase the downforce by up to 50 percent.
 
The car now comes with four-wheel steering which improves agility and high-speed stability, along with better low-speed manoeuvrability. It also has updated ESC features, along with a retuned all-wheel-drive system which enables up to 90 percent of torque to be sent backwards.
 
Lamborghini has also added a new 'Ego' setting to the existing three driving modes – Strada (Street), Sport and Corsa (race). This customisable mode enables drivers to personalise the car’s drivetrain and suspension settings. The cabin gains a new TFT touchscreen with Apple CarPlay included as standard.
 
 
