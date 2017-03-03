Lamborghini Aventador S launched at Rs 5.01 crore

More powerful Aventador gets styling changes, more tech and a new 'Ego' drive mode

The more potent and agile flagship from Lamborghini, the Aventador S, has been launched in India. The model was revealed internationally last year. The Aventador S has been priced at Rs 5.01 crore (ex-showroom).

The Aventador S retains the outgoing car’s 6.5-litre V12 motor. But it now produces 41hp more, which brings the total power output to 740hp. The engine generates 690Nm of torque. The Aventador S does a 0-100sprint in 2.9 seconds and has a 349kph top speed, thanks to the tweaked VVT and intake system. The engine now revs to 8,500rpm instead of 8,350rpm in the outgoing car. The Aventador S comes with a seven-speed gearbox. Power to weight ratio has also improved, rated as 469hp/ton.

The Aventador S gets a more aggressive front bumper which helps it produce 130 percent more downforce up front. It gets a rear wing that can be moved into three positions and helps increase the downforce by up to 50 percent.

The car now comes with four-wheel steering which improves agility and high-speed stability, along with better low-speed manoeuvrability. It also has updated ESC features, along with a retuned all-wheel-drive system which enables up to 90 percent of torque to be sent backwards.

Lamborghini has also added a new 'Ego' setting to the existing three driving modes – Strada (Street), Sport and Corsa (race). This customisable mode enables drivers to personalise the car’s drivetrain and suspension settings. The cabin gains a new TFT touchscreen with Apple CarPlay included as standard.

