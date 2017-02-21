KTM Duke 250, updated 2017 line-up launch on February 23

Along with the launch of the new 2017 Duke 390 and 200, KTM has a surprise in store for the Indian market in the form of the Duke 250.

KTM is all set to expand its motorcycle stable in India. It can be revealed that the company, which is to launch its 2017 Duke models on February 23, will also launch the Duke 250 in India.

This information, as revealed by a reliable source, makes the Duke 250 the third Duke sibling for India after the 2017 Duke 390 and 200. While the Duke 390 and 200 get substantial styling and mechanical changes for 2017, the Duke 250 sits between these two in terms of new equipment. While it does look quite similar to the Duke 390, closer inspection will reveal a slightly different story.

The Duke 250 will not get the LED headlight strips present on the new Duke 390. It will also be bereft of the 390's snazzy new TFT instrument cluster and will share its console with the Duke 200 instead.

Test mules spotted around the Pune area are reported to be shod with MRF Revz C1 tyres that are seen on Bajaj's Dominar 400; it will not get the more premium and stickier Metzeler rubber that the 390 dons.

While the 250 will share its dimensions and styling with its Duke siblings, seat height on the 2017 models has gone a tad higher at 830mm. The newer design philosophy looks even more aggressive and this is supposed to be a sharper machine to ride than the older models.

The international-spec Duke 250 develops 31hp of power at 9000rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7250rpm from its single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. We expect to see these figures remain the same for the Indian models.

Pricing for the Duke 250 will be critical to its success in the marketplace. While it’s quite obvious that the machine will slot in between the Duke 390 and 200, the fact of the matter will be revealed two days from now.

