KTM 250 Duke vs Benelli TNT 25: Specifications comparison

We see how the KTM 250 Duke stacks up against its only competition in the Indian market, the Benelli TNT 25, when it comes to specs

The KTM 250 Duke has been brought to India to slot between the 200 Duke and the new, pricier 390 Duke. It is meant to serve as a bridge model for those looking to upgrade within KTM’s Duke range in India. Replete with an all-new chassis, a slipper clutch and daytime running lamps, the 250 Duke is a very desirable motorcycle in more ways than one. It faces competition from just one bike in the Indian market – the Benelli TNT 25. Let’s take a look at how the two stack up against each other:

Dimensions

The 250 Duke is the more compact of the two bikes, and its shorter wheelbase means it will be more ‘flickable’. This is bound to give it an advantage in traffic riding conditions when one needs to zip through cars and other urban hurdles. It also gets higher ground clearance, which will come in handy when tackling poor roads and rough terrain. The two bikes weigh more or less the same.

Dimensions KTM 250 Duke Benelli TNT 25 Length 2009mm 2080mm Width 839mm 810mm Height 1097mm 1125mm Wheelbase 1357mm 1400mm Ground Clearance 175mm 160mm Kerb Weight 161kg 159kg

Engine and gearbox

While the two have similar engine layouts and capacities, the 250 Duke gets more power and torque, both available at lower revs as compared to the TNT 25. The TNT 25 is the more peaky bike, while the 250 Duke has more power in the mid-range. This makes the 250 Duke more apt for urban riding.

Engine and gearbox KTM 250 Duke Benelli TNT 25 Engine layout 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 30hp at 9000rpm 28.5hp at 9800rpm Torque 24Nm at 7500rpm 21.6Nm at 8000rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

In terms of suspension and brakes, both bikes get a similar setup – inverted forks up front and a monoshock round the back, and front and rear disc brakes.

Price

KTM 250 Duke Benelli TNT 25 Rs. 1.73 lakh Rs. 1.8 lakh

The two bikes are very closely priced, though the Duke is a smidge cheaper than the Benelli. Moreover, the Duke also gets a slipper clutch and DRLs, things that the TNT 25 does not. Thus, the 250 Duke, at least on paper, trumps its one and only competitor, the Benelli TNT 25.

