Kawasaki ZX-10RR launched at Rs 21.9 lakh

Limited-run ZX-10RR gets track-focused changes; powered by a 200hp, 998cc four-cylinder engine.

Mar 11, 2017

Kawasaki has launched a more track-focused, special edition of the ZX-10R, the ZX-10RR. While there is little that sets it apart from the standard ZX-10R, the RR is available only with a single- seat saddle and features tweaks to the engine. The bike is also available only in a single black paint shade.

The 998cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine has modified cylinder heads to accommodate higher-lift camshafts from a new RR race kit (sold separately) and new reinforced crankcases to improve durability. Meanwhile, the tappets have been given a diamond-like coating to reduce friction and improve efficiency.

Power figures however, remain the same with 200hp at 13,000rpm (210hp with ram-air) and 113.5Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm.

The bike also gets a new Kawasaki Quick Shifter system that allows for seamless gearshifts without the need to use the clutch to engage the next gear.

The ZX-10RR is fitted with forged aluminium Marchesini wheels to reduce the unsprung weight for lighter handling. These wheels can also fit on the ZX-10R. So owners of the standard version can also take advantage of the weight savings, though they will need to buy accessory kits to fit the brake-discs and speed-sensor ring. The RR comes shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tyres as standard.

The Kawasaki ZX10-RR is priced at Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) and is limited to just 500 units worldwide.

