John Surtees dies at the age of 83

In a statement, the Surtees family said: "John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.

Formula 1 and motorcycle racing legend John Surtees has died at the age of 83 from illness, his family has announced.

The 1964 Formula 1 world champion, who also managed the unique feat of winning multiple titles on two wheels as well, "passed away peacefully" in a London hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a respiratory condition since being admitted in February.

In a statement, the Surtees family said: "John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.

"He was also one of the true greats of motorsport and continued to work tirelessly up until recently with The Henry Surtees Foundation and Buckmore Park Kart Circuit.

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life.

"He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end.

"We would like to thank all the staff at St George's Hospital and The East Surrey Hospital for their professionalism and support during this difficult time for us.

"Thank you also to all of those who have sent their kind messages in recent weeks."

Surtees won six world championship races in an F1 career that spanned 12 years and more than 100 starts, driving for teams such as Ferrari, Honda, and his own Surtees outfit.

In recent years he was a senior figure in the Great Britain A1GP team, as well as supporting the career of his son Henry, who was killed in a Formula 2 race at Brands Hatch in 2009.

