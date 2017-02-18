Joey Mawson leads in MRF 2000 Challenge 2016

Harrison Newey won Race 1 while Mawson aced race 2;Tharani wins MRF 1600 Race 1

MRF 2000 Challenge

After rounds one, two and three at Bahrain, Dubai and the BIC, Noida respectively, the MRF 2000 Challenge 2016 has reached Chennai’s MMRT for its fourth and final round.

Day one of the race weekend saw two races, the first of which belonged to Harrison Newey. Finishing first in the qualifier, Newey started on pole for Race 1, and held on to his lead throughout the race, which he consistently increased during the 15 laps. He was trailed by Ralf Aron, who had to fend his second position from Mick Schumacher. In lap 8, Schumacher overtook Aron and slipped into second. By this time, however, Newey had forged a lead that would give him a comfortable victory.

Juri Vips came in at number four, while championship leader Joey Mawson had to settle for fifth spot after a tough battle with Daniel Ticktum in car number 9.

In reverse-grid race 2, however, Mawson made a strong comeback, finishing first and bagging a total of 248 points in the championship This now, gives him a 27 point lead over Harrison Newey, his closest competition. Race 2 saw Ralf Aron and Daniel Ticktum (who started on pole) finish second and third. Starting at number six, Newey put up a strong performance, and finished fourth. The two last races of the final round will be held on Sunday, where we’ll get to see whether Mawson can take home the championship trophy, or if Newey can slip past him on the points board and win the series.

MRF 1600 Challenge

The opening race of Round 2 of the MRF 1600 challenge saw Karthik Tharani beating Anindith Reddy to the finish line. Tharani led from pole position, and was closely followed by Raghul Rangasamy in second position, and Anindith Reddy in third. However, Reddy constantly attacked second position, and manage to bag it, pushing Rangasamy to third position. The second and final race for the MRF 1600 Challenge will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2016.

Here are the results of Day 1, of the MRF challenge.

MRF 2000 Challenge 2016, Round 4, Chennai, Race 1:

Pos Driver Name Total Time

1 Harrison Newey 23:25.718

2 Mick Schumacher 23:29.961

3 Ralf Aron 23:34.870

4 Juri Vips 23:37.157

5 Joey Mawson 23:38.775

6 Daniel Ticktum 23:45.320

7 Felipe Drugovich 23:45.945

8 Presley Martono 23:59.059

9 Manuel Maldonado 24:00.753

10 Neil Verhagen 24:00.848

MRF 2000 Challenge 2016, Round 4, Chennai, Race 2:

Pos Driver Name Total Time

1 Joey Mawson 23:21.673

2 Ralf Aron 23:30.696

3 Daniel Ticktum 23:32.466

4 Harrison Newey 23:33.409

5 Juri Vips 23:33.965

6 Felipe Drugovich 23:36.228

7 Mick Schumacher 23:37.373

8 Neil Verhagen 23:50.919

9 Dylan Young 23:58.928

10 Presley Martono 24:09.706

MRF 1600, Round 2, Chennai, Race 1:

Pos Driver Name Total Time

1 Karthik Tharani 13:40.482

2 Anindith Reddy 13:40.787

3 Raghul Rangasamy 13:42.240

4 Sandeep Kumar 13:44.321

5 Arya Singh 13:52.230

