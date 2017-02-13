Jeep Wrangler petrol launched at Rs 56 lakh

The Wrangler is powered by a 285hp, 3.6-litre Pentastar V6; Grand Cherokee petrol to follow soon.

Last year we were the first to break the news that Jeep was keen on launching petrol variants of the models sold in India. Now, the carmaker confirmed this with the introduction of a new petrol variant to its Wrangler line-up priced at Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The petrol Wrangler is available in the five-door Unlimited body style, but in place of the 200hp 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel, it now gets a larger displacement 285hp 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 motor. Torque, on the other hand, is down from 460Nm to 353Nm. As on the diesel model, a five-speed automatic gearbox paired with an all-wheel-drive system does duty on the petrol Wrangler too.

The new pricing puts the Wrangler in line with mid-sized luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes GLC and Land Rover Discovery Sport, though the iconic American off-roader still lacks any direct rivals in its segment. The petrol model’s pricing also positions it well below its diesel sibling which is priced in the same region as the Mercedes GLE and BMW X5.

Jeep is also set to launch a petrol Grand Cherokee powered by the same 3.6-litre V6 but with an extra 10hp, paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

