Jeep Compass India debut on April 12

India-spec Compass expected to be powered by a choice of a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel and a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine; to be locally assembled.

Jeep is set to unveil the India-spec Compass SUV on April 12, 2017. The SUV will be Jeep’s first locally assembled model with production to take place at Fiat’s facility in Ranjangaon.

For India, the carmaker is expected to have an extensive line-up of models which will include a petrol, a diesel, an automatic and a 4x4 drivetrain in the hopes of making an immediate impact in the segment.

Although the company is tight-lipped about engine details, we believe the diesel will be a Multijet 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that should put out 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The automatic gearbox, a nine-speed unit, is likely to be paired with this engine. For the petrol Compass, it will be a 1.4-litre Multiair engine that puts out 140hp. The engine uses a turbocharger and has electro-hydraulic solenoids between the camshaft and the valve to achieve precise variable timing. This helps the engine claim more power and efficiency than a regular variable valve timing engine. True to Jeep's off-roading credentials, the 4x4 system will have a low ratio and a traction management system for various terrains like sand, mud, rocks, etc.

In terms of exterior styling, there is expected to be little that'll set the India-spec SUV apart from the international model. The interior, however, could get a few changes such as dual-tone upholstery and plenty of metal-finished trim to meet the preferences of Indian customers. Higher variants for India are likely to offer leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and locking differentials to give it true off-road credentials.

The Compass will compete with models like the Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V, but its 4x4 option is what will set it apart. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 18 to 25 lakh.

