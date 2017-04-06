Jaguar’s Classic division to restore 10 E-Types

The reborn E-Types will be restored to the exact specification of the factory at the time.

Jaguar is all set to restore 10 E-Types under its Classic division’s ‘Reborn’ programme, with the first one set to be showcased at the Techno-Classica Essen show in April.

The first car is a 1965 Series 1 Fixed Head Coupé 4.2, first exported to California but repatriated for the Reborn project. The rest of the series will be made up of restored donor cars sourced by E-Type experts.

Like the other projects, the reborn E-Types will be restored to the exact specification of the factory at the time. Prices of the cars will depend on the specification to which they are restored.

Upgrades to the original specification are available through Jaguar to upgrade where deemed appropriate; on the list of available tweaks are an improved cooling system, all-synchromesh gearbox and Series 2 E-Type front brake calipers.

Tim Hannig, director, Jaguar Land Rover Classic, explained the advantage of in-house restoration: “The resources and information available to Jaguar Classic’s expert technicians are unrivalled, which results in the most authentic E-Type restorations possible.”

“The launch of E-Type Reborn is a hugely exciting development for Jaguar Classic. The E-Type is the most iconic sportscar of all time, so we are delighted to be able to give new life to expertly selected examples for discerning customers around the world to own and enjoy.”

Restored E-Types will be sold by Jaguar after being given a new lease on life by the brand’s Classic division. Previous projects by the division include restored runs of the Series I Defender and Range Rover Classic.

