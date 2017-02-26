Jaguar updates F-Pace, XF and XE ranges in international markets

The cars now get Jaguar’s new Ingenium engines, dual view infotainment display and driver assist technology.

Jaguar updates F-Pace, XF and XE ranges in international markets

2017 Jaguar F-Pace.

2017 Jaguar F-Pace. 2017 Jaguar XE. 2017 Jaguar XF.
Feb 26, 2017

Jaguar has added new engines, driver assist technology and infotainment for the F-Pace, XF and XE ranges in international markets.

Three new Ingenium powertrains have been added to the mix. The first is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol that produces 200hp, and the second is a more potent version that produces 250hp. The units make use of continuously variable valve lift technology to boost performance and efficiency. The petrol engines are joined by a new turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel that produces 240hp and 500Nm of torque.

Both the XE and the XF gain all three units, while the F-Pace gets the diesel and more potent petrol. All existing engines are retained for each model, as is the option of all-wheel drive. Along with the new units, the existing 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine of the XE range topper, the XE S, receives a power boost of 39hp to bring its maximum output to 380hp.

Standard on the 2017 XE and XF ranges is Jaguar’s Configurable Dynamics system, which enables drivers to adjust engine, gearbox and steering responses through Normal or Dynamic modes. Adaptive Dynamics adjustable suspension technology remains an option.

All three cars get new dual view technology that can display different displays to the driver and front passenger in the same 10-inch infotainment screen. There’s also now forward traffic detection technology and forward vehicle guidance with a surround camera system, which displays surroundings on the screen to aid navigating through tight areas.

The models also get fuel payment technology that works at Shell garages to allow owners to pay for fuel via their infotainment.

In India, Jaguar recently launched the locally assembled Jaguar XF which is offered with the choice of a 2.0-litre petrol or the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine.

2017 Jaguar F-Pace. 2017 Jaguar XE. 2017 Jaguar XF.
