Jaguar F-Pace SVR under development

The performance SUV will be powered by the F-Type SVR’s supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine; to rival the Porsche Macan Turbo.

Standard Jaguar F-Pace.

Jaguar is working on a super-hot version of its first SUV model, called the F-Pace SVR. Expected to be revealed later this year, a test mule of the model has been spotted on international roads.

When launched, the F-Pace SVR will rival the likes of the Porsche Macan Turbo. It will share its engine with the F-Type SVR, which means it will get a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 with up to 575hp and 700Nm on tap. A 0-100kph sprint time of 4.0sec is likely, which would beat the Macan Turbo’s 4.4sec time.

The bodywork fitted on the test mule suggests that the hot SUV will get an aggressive front spoiler, along with two huge air intakes on either side of the front number-plate. It will also get larger diameter wheels and wider tyres to signify its extra potency.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is expected to go on sale in international markets sometime next year.

