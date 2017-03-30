Isuzu MU-X India launch on May 11, 2017

The Isuzu MU-X will rival the Endeavour and the Fortuner; Likely to be priced around Rs 25 lakh for the top-spec variant.

1
photo
By Akbar Merchant on Mar 30, 2017

The Isuzu MU-X has been spotted testing in India quite a number of times. Sources indicate that Isuzu’s answer to the Fortuner, the MU-X, is likely to hit Indian showrooms on May 11, 2017.

The MU-X shares much of its styling with the D-Max V-Cross pick-up with a front fascia that's near-identical, but the cab is now extended to cover the pick-up’s flat-bed and it features a third row of seats and added creature comforts. The rear styling, though, is unique with split horizontal tail-lamps and new bumper. The SUV’s cabin will be similar to that of the V-Cross' with a dashboard almost identical to that of the Chevrolet Trailblazer which also shares the same underpinnings.

The big news is, Isuzu is readying not one but multiple variants of the MU-X for the Indian market. These include, 4X4 MT and AT initially with the 4X2 models joining later. The 3.0-litre engine is likely to make its way under the India-spec MU-X’s hood. Later in the year, the carmaker is likely to bring in the cheaper 150hp 1.9-litre engine as well. 

While the Chevrolet Trailblazer is sold as a fully-imported unit, the Isuzu MU-X will be locally assembled at Isuzu's Sri City plant in AP. This facility also currently conducts local assembly of the Isuzu D-Max and the V-Cross lifestyle pick-up truck which is a sister model to the MU-X.

Isuzu has recently unveiled a facelifted version of the MU-X internationally. However, in India the pre-facelifted MU-X will come first and the refreshed model is expected to come next year.

Key rivals to the MU-X include the Ford Endeavour, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the new Toyota Fortuner. Some select dealers have begun accepting bookings for the MU-X with deliveries being promised soon after market launch.

 

