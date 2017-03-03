Isuzu MU-X facelift revealed

India-bound MU-X facelift gets a cosmetic makeover; remains mechanically unchanged.

4
photos
Isuzu MU-X facelift revealed
Mar 3, 2017

Isuzu has given its MU-X SUV a cosmetic makeover in international markets with the debut of a facelifted model. The updated car gets revisions to the front and rear, along with tweaks to the mechanicals for some markets.

In terms of styling, the front fascia has been revised with a new bumper, a more prominent grille design and new projector headlamps which are now designed to house LED daytime running lamps and light guides. Down the sides, it’s similar to the pre-facelift model, save for the alloy wheels now being 18-inch units in place of the earlier 17-inch ones.

At the rear, the tail-lamps have been tweaked and now feature LED elements while the bumper is also new.

Inside, the cabin gets updates in the form of a dual-tone finished dashboard, along with the addition of faux wood trim inserts across the cabin. Also new is a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The remainder of the cabin carries forward more or less unchanged.

Under the hood, the SUV is available with the choice of a 150hp 1.9-litre diesel or a more powerful 177hp 3.0-litre diesel engine. The 1.9 diesel is offered with the choice of a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox and is only available as a two-wheel drive. The larger 3.0-litre unit however, is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox with AWD as standard.

In India, Isuzu has yet to replace the MU-7 with the MU-X, which is currently undergoing testing. Pictures of the car have revealed the model to be the pre-facelift car, though this could change closer to the time of launch. The spy pictures have also revealed that the SUV will be offered with an all-wheel-drive system and an automatic gearbox, though it is yet unknown which engine will be offered under the hood of the India-spec model.

