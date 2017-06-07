India-spec Skoda Octavia facelift details revealed

The facelifted Skoda Octavia will be more upmarket and better equipped.

By Siddhant Ghalla on Jun 7, 2017

The facelifted Skoda Octavia is due for an India launch around July 10. The updated sedan will feature cosmetic updates both inside and out, which will see it adopting a quad-headlamp setup similar to that seen on the old Mercedes E-class.

This facelift is meant to make the Octavia more upmarket, and to that end, it will come with substantially more kit than before. It will get all-LED lights, a new infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with WLAN connectivity for smartphone integration, two umbrellas tucked into the doors, a driver fatigue detection system, ambient lighting with adjustable colours, a rear-view camera and a hands-free parking system. The mid-level variants will get additional airbags with the count set to rise to six from the current four. The top trim is expected to carry on offering eight airbags. The Octavia will also get larger 17-inch alloy wheels as opposed to the current 16-inches.

Unlike the international car, however, the facelifted Octavia will not get a radar-based obstacle detection system or wireless charging pads for phones.

Under the hood, the car will continue to be offered with the range of 1.4- and 1.8-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines from the outgoing model, paired with a choice of manual or DSG automatic gearboxes.

While the price of the facelifted Octavia will only be disclosed at the launch, the onset of the new GST rates could lead to pricing the updated sedan lower than the current model.

Skoda is also expected to launch the Octavia vRS around Diwali this year. It will sport the new facelifted quad-headlight design. The vRS for India will also feature a 230hp, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. It will get a more aggressive body kit, blacked-out trim bits and larger alloy wheels to make it look different from the regular Octavia. An updated suspension setup will also be part of the package.

Take a closer look at the Octavia facelift in our image gallery.

